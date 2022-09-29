Edgewood Academy had no answer for Banks Academy’s rushing attack on Thursday night.
Banks Academy beat Edgewood Academy, 47-19, in a non-region matchup. The Jets came out in a Wing-T formation, which was a formation that Edgewood Academy coach Chad Michael hadn’t seen them run all season.
The Jets then proceeded to rush for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns. The Jets passing attack was also effective with the Wing-T as both pass attempts went for touchdowns.
With the loss, the Wildcats fall to 2-4 on the season and travel to face Macon East Academy next week.
“They came out and we haven’t seen them,” Michael said. “It really caught us off guard. We really thought we prepared well for the game with what they’ve shown and it wasn’t that. On the first couple of series, you could really tell. That and combined with having a couple of young guys, we just didn’t adjust well and they hit a couple of big plays.”
On the second play of the game, Banks Academy scored its first touchdown. Josh Bonner took the handoff and raced untouched for a 67-yard touchdown down the right side of the field.
After an Edgewood Academy punt, Banks was able to go up 13-0. The Jets started their second drive on their 1-yard line, but quickly scored on a 82-yard touchdown by Bonner.
On their third drive, Anthony Ruffin hit Thomas Aldridge for a 10-yard touchdown on their first pass attempt of the game to go up, 20-0.
Edgewood was able to cut the lead to two touchdowns before the half when quarterback Austin Champion found Bradley Boone for a 25-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. The PAT was missed, and Banks took a 20-6 lead into halftime.
Champion passed for two more touchdowns in the second half, but the Wildcats were never able to cut the lead any closer than 15 points the rest of the way. Champion and Boone connected for 67-yard touchdown pass, and Champion found Gabe LeMaster for a 26-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter.
“We felt like we left 14 or 21 points on the board with dropped passes, but I thought Austin had a great game,” Michael said. “He was really composed and got pressured all night, but he was able to step up in the pocket and scramble when he needed to. He played a great ball game. We have to make plays around him.”
The Jets scored four more touchdowns in the second half. Bonner scored his third touchdown of the night, while Treamel Almecen and Quenterius Chandler each added rushing touchdowns.