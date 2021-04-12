The baseball programs of Elmore County swept each of the five area series they played to completion last week, posting a combined record of 12-1 in area contests.
Edgewood, Elmore County, Holtville and Wetumpka each improved on their respective area records, with Edgewood securing an area title against Hooper Academy.
Stanhope Elmore (20-6)
Stanhope Elmore went an even 1-1 last week, filling the gap between its area series against Benjamin Russell and its area series against Wetumpka, which begins Tuesday.
The Mustangs lost to Trinity Presbyterian on April 5 despite entering the seventh inning with a 3-2 lead, the Wildcats grabbed four runs in the final frame to secure a 6-3 victory. Caleb Sutherland hit a solo home run for Stanhope.
Seven total RBIs from six different players led the Mustangs to a win at Greenville Saturday. Caleb Rohrbach, last week’s Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week, blasted his fifth home run of the season, second-most in the Elmore County area.
Sophomore Zach Stevens picked up a home run of his own and tossed four innings to pick up a win on the pitcher’s mound, allowing one unearned run with eight strikeouts. Stanhope won 7-2.
Holtville (20-8)
After dropping a 14-10 slugfest against St. James, Holtville swept Jemison in its area series last week.
The Bulldogs were down 8-3 entering the fifth inning against St. James, but battled back with a one-run fifth and a five-run sixth to go ahead 9-8. The Trojans sealed off Holtville with a six-run seventh, however.
Todd Wilson pitched a complete game and allowed just two earned runs against Jemison in the first game of Holtville’s area series last week as the team won 6-3.
Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the Bulldogs tied the game on a passed ball, took a one-run lead in the fifth on a single by Tanner Potts, and expanded that advantage on an RBI single by Brady White in the sixth.
The Bulldogs beat the Panthers 11-1 Friday to secure the series and run-ruled them 10-0 in six innings in the extra game afterward. Randy Davis pitched his own complete game in the first of the two Friday victories.
Wetumpka (19-7)
Confident hitting from Kyle Morrison and a trio of key pitching performances from Dawson Fuller, Jaxon Shineflew and Douglas Johnson gave Wetumpka a pair of area wins in its series against Benjamin Russell this week.
Morrison blasted a 400-foot two-run home run against Benjamin Russell in game one while Dawson Fuller pitched a complete game and allowed just one run to hand the Indians a 6-1 win Tuesday. Fuller struck out 12 opposing hitters.
Despite 6.1 innings of pitching with one unearned run from Shineflew in the second game against the Wildcats, Wetumpka entered extra innings after a 1-1 deadlock in the first seven. Johnson, brought in to replace Shineflew, tossed 3.2 innings in crunch time and surrendered just one run.
Morrison singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and Ty Brooks followed with a two-run single of his own to grab a 6-3 victory.
The two victories set up a showdown between the Indians and Stanhope Elmore for the area title. They’ll meet Tuesday and Thursday, and should the two sides split those games, a second game will be played as a tiebreaker Thursday.
Elmore County (16-7)
Elmore County followed up a run-rule victory against Horseshoe Bend Tuesday with a sweep of Marbury in its area series last week.
The Panthers beat Horseshoe Bend 11-1 in five innings behind multi-RBI days from Sean Darnell, Brandon White and Garrett Allen.
In game one against Marbury, Darnell threw a complete game and allowed four runs, although only one of them was earned. A four-run sixth inning stretched Elmore County’s lead to 7-1, and the Bulldogs’ comeback efforts fell short in a 7-4 victory for the Panthers.
Elmore County beat Marbury by scores of 13-0 and 7-1 to close out the series.
Edgewood Academy (14-12)
Now on a six-game winning streak, Edgewood locked down its area title Thursday by taking home game two of its series against Hooper Academy. In total, the Wildcats won four area games across two series last week.
They opened with two area games against Cornerstone Christian Tuesday and steamrolled the Chargers 16-0 in four innings in game one before an 11-5 victory in game two.
After Edgewood opened a 9-3 lead against Hooper Thursday, the Colts picked up two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh, bringing the tying run to the plate before a groundout secured the Wildcats’ area championship. Edgewood closed its week by beating Hooper a second time 11-1.
Tallassee (7-12-1)
Tallassee dropped the lone area game it played last week against Pike Road, with the scheduled second and third game of the series postponed due to inclement weather. The Tigers did pick up a win against Lee April 5, however.
Tallassee defeated the Generals 14-2 in five innings, with Jake Manning hitting a grand slam and Clayten Gough going 4-for-4 with four RBIs of his own. Pike Road beat the Tigers 17-0 Thursday.