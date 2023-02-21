Elmore County’s Brandon White was ready for his junior season to begin.
In a 12-6 win over Reeltown in the Panthers’ season opener Saturday, White started as well as any player could. He led the team over Reeltown with a 4-for-4 day at the plate with one home run, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored.
He also pitched in relief and got the Panthers out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning before throwing the fourth as well. He allowed one earned run on one hit with one strikeout.
“He’s had potential,” Elmore County coach Michael Byrd said. “He’s finally a junior so he’s matured a little bit. He’s finally got a little approach to him instead of just swinging as hard as he can. Seeing some maturity from him and he got himself into some good counts today and then hit the ball hard every time.”
Payton Hall was the team’s best pitcher Saturday; he fired two scoreless innings and allowed no hits with three strikeouts.
At the plate, Austin Davis and Payton Stephenson each recorded two hits and combined for three runs.
“We started swinging the bats in the end,” Byrd said. “We struggled a little early because it’s Game 1 and we had some guys not really see the field much because of other sports, but once we swung the bats we settled down and got going. Overall in Game 1, all you want is a win.”
For Reeltown, Jake Hornsby pitched two innings of relief and allowed zero runs and only one hit. At the plate, Blake Smith had two hits including a triple to lead the Rebels offense.
Hornsby and Adam Burton each added a double.
Wetumpka bounces back from narrow loss
The Wetumpka Indians opened the 2023 season with one win and one loss. The team traveled to Pelham on opening night, and despite allowing only one hit, walked away with a 2-1 loss.
After tying the game 1-1, Pelham took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single, its only hit of the night. In the loss, Wetumpka struck out 16 Pelham batters. Ace Jaxon Shineflew was responsible for 13 of those.
The Indians immediately bounced back Saturday with a shutout 7-0 win of Shades Valley. Trent Harris started on the mound and shined, while the offense slugged out seven runs between the lefty bats of Ty Brooks, Jaxon Shineflew, Davis Wells and Caden Wooldridge.
“Our pitching went out and competed both nights,” Wetumpka coach Michael Dismukes said. “They gave us a chance to win. It all starts on the mound and the pitching staff has done a great job. We had some new guys pitching today and they really performed today.”
Stanhope Elmore earns 2-1 record to begin
The Mustangs from Millbrook hit the road for the opening weekend and came back home with a 2-1 overall record. Stanhope faced Vestavia Hills in its opener, and led for most of the game before falling 11-4 in the final innings.
In the loss, Chase Williams led the team with two hits, both of which were doubles.
The team’s offense got going on Saturday against Spain Park and Hueytown, both wins.
In the 12-2 win over Spain Park, Williams added three more hits and another double, while Evan Duncan led the team both offensively and on the mound. He went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and double with five RBIs, and he pitched three innings and allowed only one hit in the win.
In the weekend finale, the team scattered 11 hits across the diamond. Colin Woodham had three hits, while Duncan and Colton Walls each added two singles.
Bulldogs capture walk-off victory
Holtville, which is trying to make it back to the AHSAA Class 5A state championship this season, started the year off with some dramatics.
The Bulldogs opened the season against Trinity Presbyterian and led by two runs entering the top of the seventh. Instead of closing it out, however, the Bulldogs allowed Trinity to score two runs and tie it up.
The tie didn’t last long. With two outs and a runner at second in the bottom of the seventh, Holtville loaded the bases on an intentional walk and a Trinity fielding error.
Ethan Alston then stepped up to the plate and won it for Holtville on a walk off hit-by-pitch, 6-5.
On Saturday, Holtville wasted no time and run-ruled Handley at home. Handley scored all four of its runs in the first inning, but the Bulldogs’ offense was too much. Sam Silas had two hits, while seven other Bulldogs added one.
Braxton Potts had three RBIs, while Lane Talley, Randy Davis and Mason Broderick each drove in two runs in the win. The Bulldogs moved to 2-0 with the win.