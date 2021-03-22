Action in baseball was limited last week due to severe weather in the Elmore County area but each of the six area teams still managed to play at least one contest.
Holtville rattled off four victories to improve its record to 12-2, Stanhope Elmore took two of three games and Wetumpka picked up a win against Chelsea behind a strong pitching performance from Jaxon Shineflew.
Stanhope Elmore (16-2)
Stanhope Elmore extended its winning streak to four games with wins against Marbury and Park Crossing this week, but failed to extend it to five with a 9-5 loss against No. 4 Prattville Saturday.
Stanhope sophomore pitcher Colin Woodham surrendered six runs in 4.1 innings, but three were unearned due to a pair of errors by the Mustangs.
The Lions scored twice in the third inning to extend its lead to 4-1, Stanhope responded with a three-hit, four-run fifth to grab a 5-4 advantage.
After Prattville took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, Drew Brown doubled home two more runs in the sixth to help the Lions put the game out of reach.
Holtville (12-2)
After a spotless 4-0 week, Holtville is now on a four-game winning streak. Pitcher Tanner Potts was the main standout for the Bulldogs.
Holtville won both games of a double header against Prattville Christian Academy Thursday. In the first game Potts threw six innings, giving up one unearned run and striking out 10 batters to guide the Bulldogs to a 4-1 win.
Game two against the Panthers was a 3-2 battle, with Prattville Christian picking up both its runs in the top of the first inning. Holtville nudged ahead with runs on a third-inning passed ball, a fourth-inning single from Potts and a fifth-inning sacrifice ground ball from Todd Wilson.
Potts picked up three more RBIs against Brewbaker Tech Friday en route to a 7-3 Holtville win, then went 3-for-4 with three additional RBIs and two doubles against Dadeville in a 13-4 victory Saturday.
Wetumpka (9-5)
Wetumpka played only one game last week after a pair of cancellations, beating Chelsea 4-0 Friday.
Pitcher Jaxon Shineflew tossed 6.2 innings of shutout baseball with nine strikeouts against three walks. Kyle Morrison came in to retire the game’s final batter and complete a team shutout for the Indians.
Each of Wetumpka’s four RBIs were recorded by four different players. The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a successful squeeze play. The score remained unchanged until Wetumpka added three more runs in the top of the seventh.
A single in the bottom of the fourth inning was the only hit recorded by the Hornets.
Elmore County (7-4)
With its Tuesday matchup against Dadeville rained out, Elmore County played one game last week and secured a run-run victory over Park Crossing 12-2 in five innings.
The Panthers grabbed the lead in the top of the first inning, picking up two runs in a two out rally. They rattled off three straight hits to score the first run and brought a second runner home on a passed ball.
Elmore County led 6-2 entering the fifth inning, but picked up six runs behind doubles from Kaleb Beasley and Brandon White.
White’s two-bagger scored two runners and put the Panthers ahead 12-2. A three-up, three-down inning from Cooper Rogers, Elmore County’s fourth pitcher of the game, secured the win in the bottom of the fifth.
Edgewood (7-9)
Edgewood split a pair of contests last week.
The Wildcats fell in five innings against Pike Liberal Arts by a score of 14-4, but rebounded with a 4-0 win against Cornerstone Christian Thursday. Edgewood pitcher Conner Bailey threw six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and only one walk.
Tallassee (3-11-1)
Tallassee lost both of its games last week, falling 5-0 to Benjamin Russell and 14-4 against Valley.
The Tigers stayed within striking distance of Benjamin Russell for much of the contest Friday, holding the score at 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning. The Wildcats scored three runs in the frame to ensure their win.