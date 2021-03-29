Last week featured some rough outings for baseball teams in the Elmore County area.
Elmore County stood as the only team to post a winning record across the seven-day span, with Stanhope Elmore losing all three of its games and Holtville dropping three of five. Wetumpka responded to two shutout losses with a shutout win of its own.
Stanhope Elmore (16-5)
Stanhope Elmore dropped a trio of contests in the Gulf Coast Classic last week which extended its losing skid to four games.
In their first game against Bibb County, the Mustangs entered the bottom of the fourth inning down 3-2, but two runners came home to score for the Choctaws on a Stanhope error that frame and another run was tacked on by a single from Bo Burkes. Bibb County went on to secure an 8-3 win.
The Mustangs held a 7-3 lead against Mobile Christian after four innings of play in their second game, but the Leopards pieced together a five-hit, eight-run fifth to go ahead 11-7 and put up five more runs in the sixth for an eventual 17-7 victory.
In the team’s final game of the tournament against Hewitt-Trussville, Stanhope fell behind 9-2 and came up short in its seventh-inning comeback effort, falling 9-5 despite a three-run final frame.
Holtville (14-5)
After taking two of three games in the Andalusia Tournament to open last week, the Bulldogs lost both games of a double header against Eufaula to close it out.
Holtville started the week with an 11-2 drubbing of Pike Road behind 6.1 innings of work from pitcher Randy Davis, then followed up a 14-4 loss against Andalusia with a 7-2 victory against the same team.
The Bulldogs fell behind 3-0 in the first game of their double header Saturday, but battled back in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the contest 3-3. With one out in the bottom of the final frame, the winning run stood on third base.
Holtville failed to bring in the decisive score and lost 5-3 in extra innings.
Game two saw the Tigers cruise to an 11-3 win after they grabbed a 10-0 lead by the fourth inning.
Wetumpka (13-7)
Wetumpka took one win and two losses home last week.
The Indians were shut out in back-to-back games against Oxford and Central of Clay County, falling 10-0 and 2-0, respectively, before finding their offense again against Mountain Brook.
Posting an 11-0 run-rule win against the Spartans, eight of Wetumpka’s nine hitters in the team’s starting lineup recorded a hit. Dawson Fuller led the way with a 3-for-4 day. Ty Brooks and Jackson Ray each recorded two RBIs.
Wetumpka pitcher Douglas Johnson tossed six innings and gave up no runs.
Elmore County (9-5)
Elmore County took two of its three games in the Andalusia Tournament last week, with both victories coming against Pike Road.
The Panthers grabbed a 6-3 lead off a five-run fourth inning against Andalusia Monday, but the Bulldogs responded with four runs in the same frame before adding two more in the fifth to secure a 9-6 victory. Sean Darnell recorded two RBIs for Elmore County.
Pike Road awaited the Panthers in game two of their double header that day, and after the Panthers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning and grew it to 3-1 in the third. Pike Road recouped one run in the fifth on a wild pitch and a second in the seventh on a double to send the contest to extra innings.
A single and two walks loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth for Elmore County senior Kaleb Beasley. He was hit by a pitch for a walk-off victory.
The team’s rematch with Pike Road Tuesday didn’t carry the same intensity, with the Panthers securing a 15-7 win behind two-RBI days from Beasley and Cole Downey.
Edgewood Academy (8-12)
Teams outscored Edgewood 37-6 last week, with the Wildcats capturing one win in four games played.
All three losses were by run-rule, with defeats against Williston, Mosley and Arnold, respectively.
Edgewood did grab a 5-3 victory against Holmes County, however. Three consecutive doubles from Dawson Owens, Mitchell Boyd and Undrez Crawford drove in four runs in the bottom of the second inning, and the Wildcats held on from there behind three innings of shutout pitching to close the game from Boyd.
Tallassee (3-11-1)
Tallassee did not play any games last week.