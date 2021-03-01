The baseball season carries on another week as many programs continue to knock the rust off their bats.
Stanhope Elmore has surged to a 7-0 record leading the county while the Tallassee Tigers continues to knock on the door of a potential win.
Edgewood (2-3)
Edgewood has had a busy start to the 2021 season with close games in the past week. The Wildcats had three games last week and lost one of them via a walk-off run.
The Wildcats opened the week with a 3-2 victory over Macon-East Montgomery Academy. The Wildcats scored first in the bottom of the first inning going ahead 2-0 before Macon-East responded with a run in the top of the second inning. The bottom of the second saw the Wildcats match the score to preserve a two-run lead but the score remained 3-1.
Macon-East knocked on the door once more in the top of the sixth inning with back-to-back singles. A third single moved the runners up 90-feet and a ground-out to first drove in a run but a third out ground ball ended Macon-East’s rally.
The Wildcats dropped their second game of the week to Bessemer Academy 10-6, but the final game came down to a 8-7 loss. Abbeville Christian scored four runs in the sixth inning to pick up the win.
Elmore County (1-4)
The Panthers have been slow out of the gate this season but Elmore County picked up their first win of the young season last week against Reeltown. Despite going ahead 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning, the Panthers managed to add another four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning before capping the night off with an insurance run in the sixth.
The second game of the week found the Panthers fall to Benjamin Russell 7-3. Despite managing to get the bases loaded numerous times, the Panthers didn’t cash in too much.
Elmore County found themselves in a tie 2-2 at the end of the second inning but the program managed to score their final run of the game in the third for the 3-2 lead. Benjamin Russell came back to score five over the course of the final innings of the event for the win.
The Panthers fell behind in the first inning 5-2 and never regained their footing as the Panthers only managed one more run in the bottom of the fifth.
Holtville (5-1)
The Bulldogs managed to score three straight wins last week. The Bulldogs shut out Prattville Christian 11-0 on Tuesday to return back to the win column. Brewbaker Tech managed to put runs on the board in the final two innings of play but the Bulldogs posted eight through the first four innings to score the win.
In the second match against Brewbaker Tech Friday, the Bulldogs came away with a 10-0 shut-out win.
Stanhope Elmore (7-0)
The Mustangs have been on a roll to start the season. Through all seven games this season, the Mustangs have managed to avoid any losses. The Mustangs last week added three more wins against Charles Henderson (6-2), Lee (10-0) and Elmore County (8-3).
Through seven games played this season, Chase Williams has a .421 batting average while Caleb Rohrbach has a team-high three homeruns.
On the pitching side, Colin Woodham has pitched in three games and won all three, striking out 19. Zach Stevens also has three wins in three starts and has struck out 28 so far.
Tallassee (0-5)
The Tigers haven’t had a good start to the season but nearly won against Marbury last week. In the two games played for the Tigers, a 10-0 loss to Montgomery Academy showed a bit more of the program. Montgomery Academy managed to score eight runs in the final inning but Tallassee limited their opponent to two runs through the first six innings.
Against Marbury, the Tigers lost 6-5. To start the game, the Tigers scored the first two runs before Marbury matched the total in the bottom of the inning.
Marbury added runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to take the lead but it was a 5-2 game when the Tigers went back up to the plate in the sixth inning.
The Tigers scored on a sac-fly RBI and then singled to score another run, but ran out of steam as their tying run was left on base following a strikeout.
A passed ball gave Marbury their sixth run of the game but the Tigers only managed one more run.
Wetumpka (1-1)
The Indians are 1-1 on the season so far as Spain Park jumped on the board early in the first inning, but the Indians matched the run in the bottom of the inning to keep it at 1-1. Spain Park scored another run in the second and fourth innings to grab the 3-1 lead. Wetumpka couldn’t match as the program only mustered just one more run in the sixth inning while Spain Park knocked in another three to end the game.