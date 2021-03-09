Baseball programs have been loosening up through the early part of the season and Elmore County High went from 1-4 to 4-4 on the season with three straight program wins to break back even on the young season.
There’s plenty of baseball left as Stanhope Elmore remains the top team in the county and still flawless entering the week.
Edgewood (5-5)
Edgewood was busy last week per their GameChanger. The Wildcats faced five teams and won three of the five games they played. The weekend started with a loss to Lafayette Christian. The wins came later in the weekend as they won over Heritage and Bethlehem Christian on Friday and Saturday respectively. The win over Bethlehem was close.
Bethlehem scored the first run of the game in the fifth inning. Edgewood used a timely sacrifice fly to score their first run to tie the game back up at 1-1.
An error scored the go ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Edgewood walked out the winners.
A loss later Saturday against Pike Liberal evened their record back up at 5-5.
Elmore County (4-4)
Elmore County went from 1-4 on the season to 4-4 with last week’s action resulting in three-straight wins. The week slate started with a 7-6 victory over Carver. In that battle, the Panthers rocketed out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Carver managed to get the lead in the third inning as they scored six runs. The Panthers knocked in their third run in the bottom of the third inning but the game was far from over.
Elmore County benefited from a number of mistakes in the inning.
From a Nassin Bryan single, Carver had a wild pitch and then error move the runner to third. A balk brought in the first run of the inning.
A passed ball allowed Payton Stephenson, who reached via an error move into scoring position. B Ward singled to left for another score. With two out on the board, the Panthers gambled on the basepaths with a two-RBI single plating Body Ward and Cole Downey for the tying and go-ahead run.
That would be all the Panthers would need for their first win of the week.
Their second win was a blowout 8-1 victory over Montgomery Academy.
Against Marianna, the Panthers had another lead blown in the middle innings.
Up 3-0, the Panthers gave up five runs in the third and a sixth in the fifth inning. Elmore County jumped back ahead in the sixth inning with a five-run burst.
Marianna responded in the seventh inning to tie the game but late in the eighth inning, a mistake with a wild pitch brought home the final run of the night.
Elmore County won 9-8 in that event.
Holtville (6-2)
Holtville played two games last week splitting their week. On one side, an early six-run lead in the bottom of the first inning kept the program out of danger of Beauregard’s late rally. On the other side, Stanhope Elmore squeaked away with a 10-9 victory to end the week.
Holtville saw the game go from 1-1 to 5-1 in the second inning as they jumped ahead of their county foe.
Stanhope managed to rally together more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to stay within striking distance 6-5. The insurance the Bulldogs put on the board in the sixth would turn out to not be enough.
Stanhope Elmore scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to capture the 10-9 victory.
Stanhope Elmore (12-0)
The Mustangs continue to be red-hot in the early part of the season extending their winning stream to 12 straight games. Of the five opponents, the program faced last week, only Holtville (10-9), St. James (7-5) and Enterprise (4-2) were close.
The Mustangs beat Tallassee (13-0) and Greenville (10-0) as well last week.
Tallassee (0-7-1)
A tie last week was one of the bright spots the Tigers had last week as Stanhope Elmore (13-0) and Marianna (9-0) shut the Tigers out. The tie came against Montgomery Catholic, a team that bested them 10-0 the week prior.
Wetumpka (5-4)
Wetumpka’s three games last week resulted in wins and one of them was dominant. The Indians topped Marbury 10-3 for the first win of the week. A low-scoring game against Shelby County saw the Indians win as well.
In this game, it was a 2-1 finish but the Indians had to wait until the sixth inning to get on the board. Part of the reason was the double from Kyle Morrison to put a runner in scoring position. The other part was Douglas Johnson’s ability to get a sharp single to center and score the runner tying the game up.
In the seventh inning, it all worked out for Wetumpka. The Indians went down a man early with a fly out but Davis Wells doubled to right to get a runner on base. Caden Woolridge was walked and Ty Brooks struck out swinging with Indians on base.
Wells was able to advance to third on a passed ball but the second passed ball was the end of it as Wells scored.
The Indians’ third win of the weekend came against Pelham. After getting ahead 2-1, the Indians soon found themselves in trouble when the bottom of the seventh started.
Down two outs with a runner on third and first, the Indians were against the wall until Noah Jones singled to center for the tying run.
In the bottom of the eighth, Wetumpka found Johnson walked. A well-placed bunt put Johnson on second but an error scored the run.