Wetumpka’s baseball team hit the road Saturday for a doubleheader at Millry and it made quick work of the competition. Wetumpka opened with a 15-4 win against Thomasville before taking it up another notch to defeat host Millry, 16-3.
In the first game, Gauge Parrette threw five innings while allowing just four hits to earn the win. He got big run support from his offense as Seth Johnson led the way with a home run, a double and a pair of walks. Johnson scored four times while Ty Brooks crossed the plate three times after recording two hits and a walk.
Wetumpka (6-2) turned to Doug Johnson on the mound against Millry as he struck out five over 4 1/3 innings. Seth Johnson was once again one of the stars at the plate, recording three hits.
Kyle Morrison also contributed three hits including a home run while also pitching a clean inning against Millry.
Mustangs can’t make up for early deficit
Stanhope Elmore saw Eufaula put up a four spot in the first inning Thursday and the Mustangs could not make up for it, falling 11-6. Stanhope (1-4) clawed its way within one run on two separate occasions but Eufaula finally put the game out of reach with four more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Zach Stevens came up with one of the big hits for the Mustangs as his two-out double nearly tied the game in the fifth inning but Cody Simmons was called out at the plate. Stevens finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Nolan Taylor also knocked in two runs with an RBI single in the first inning to momentarily put the Mustangs in front before Eufaula got to the plate.
Stanhope Elmore racked up 12 stolen bases. Simmons and Sully Stevens led the team with three each.
Davis, Coburn star in rivalry win for Holtville
After falling behind twice to Marbury on Friday, Holtville finally pushed in front when Payton Coburn scored on a single from Randy Davis in the bottom of the fifth and the Bulldogs held on the rest of the way for a 3-2 win over their rivals. Davis finished by going 2 of 3 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Coburn also finished the night out on the mound, tossing three scoreless innings in relief to claim the win. He struck out two and allowed just three hits. Davis started the game, striking out six and allowing one earned run in four innings.
Davis, Coburn and Hunter Martin each recorded two hits. Davis also added a steal of home to tie the game in the fourth inning.
Panthers beat out-of-state foe to snap losing streak
Lapatrick Brown scored on a single by Zach Nichols with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to give Elmore County a 3-2 victory over Marianna (Florida) on Friday night. Nichols led the team with two hits and reached base three times.
Brown drew two of the team’s six walks including one to lead off the sixth before coming around to score the winning run. Landon Maynard and Cole Downey each recorded RBIs with bases loaded walks in the first inning.
Maynard started on the mound and struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings but he struggled with command, walking six and hitting one batter. Nassin Bryan cleaned up a late scoring threat with a strikeout to clinch the win.
Edgewood sweeps doubleheader at Northside
Edgewood’s offense took things up a notch over the weekend, setting a new season high for runs scored in the opening game against Northside then breaking that record in the second game. The Wildcats took down Northside, 11-4 and 15-10, respectively, to get above .500 for the first time since winning the season opener.
Edgewood (4-2), which has now won three straight, got a big day from Luke Sisson at the plate as he got six hits in 10 plate appearances, including his first home run of the season. Sisson reached base nine times, stole three bases and scored six runs.
Drez Crawford also hit his first homer of the year and added two doubles before finishing the day with a team-high seven runs scored. Mitchell Boyd led the Wildcats with five RBIs and finished with three extra-base hits, including a home run.
Edgewood used its entire pitching staff with Conner Bailey and Boyd recording victories on the mound. Colton Jones also contributed three innings without allowing an earned run.