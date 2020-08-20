You will not often see them with the ball in their hands or in the scoring summary at the end of the game. The crowd may not get on its feet when they make an important play or do their jobs perfectly.
However, that does not stop some of football’s most crucial participants from enjoying their jobs.
Offensive and defensive linemen may be the most overlooked position on a football field, especially at a young age. Growing up, it’s always about the fastest kids getting the ball and trying to outrun everybody.
Once players reach high school, that becomes a little bit more difficult.
“The offensive line is the only thing that is going to let backs score,” Wetumpka tackle Colby Golson said. “If we’re not doing our job, no one else can do what they need to do.”
As players gain more experience, linemen begin to understand their role and how important it is to every play.
“When you’re younger, it’s different,” Edgewood lineman Joseph Benton said. “You want to score touchdowns. But as you get older, you mature and learn that your job is really like the most important job on the field. It’s definitely a hard job but you have to fight through it.”
It does not matter which side of the line of scrimmage a player is on, those battles go a long way in determining the outcome of every game.
“Every play, whether it’s a pass or a run, the line is expected to protect it,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “A lot of people don’t see that but it’s very important. No matter what skill set you have, you have to have the offensive line. We focus on that to perfect our passing game and running game and it always starts with the line.”
Cantrell is one of the few head coaches who also takes on the role as the position coach for the offensive line and he wouldn’t have it any other way. He said he teaches his guys that it’s never about the recognition but working together to achieve a common goal and he sees his players respond to that.
“He’s tough on us because he expects the best out of us but it makes us work harder,” ECHS center Coby Mann said. “The line is where it all starts. It means a lot for him to be a part of it.”
Of course, it does help when some of the credit does end up going to the offensive line. Benton said his favorite part comes days after the game is played when he can see on film exactly how he opened up a big hole for someone with the ball. Coaches will often point that stuff out in film sessions but it may feel even better when it comes from the player they just helped out.
“It definitely means a lot,” Golson said. “Having that extra person give me the confidence I need and helping me know I did something good on that play is nice. Getting that boost especially from another player makes it a lot more worth it.”
Although it may not be clear from the outside looking in, linemen will tell you there is plenty of fun to be had both in practices and in games. Tallassee right tackle Jowon McCurty Jr. said his favorite practice days are spent with one-on-one drills while Golson said it’s always fun to put an opposing player on his back for a pancake block.
Holtville center Lane Batyski said his favorite part of playing at the line is seeing the play before it happens. He will be in his third year starting at center for the Bulldogs and he has plenty of responsibility on his shoulders.
“You have to make all the calls and you have to see what the defense is going to do,” Batyski said. “You have to read the linebackers and read the blitzes. You have to adapt to everything they do. I really enjoy that.”
In some cases, it’s a lot simpler than that.
“I just love being absolutely crazy,” Mann said. “Coach always tells us we get to obliterate someone legally on every play and not get in trouble for it. That’s my favorite part.”
Of course, it is not always about throwing that lead block or sealing the edge for some linemen. Stanhope Elmore defensive end William Whitlow Jr. is on the other end of that and has become very disruptive against offensive linemen.
“It’s hard, believe me. You have to go up against people 50 or 100 pounds heavier than you,” Whitlow Jr. said. “You have to get past the block then you still have to chase somebody down and get the tackle. In my opinion, it’s the best place to play. There’s nothing like being in those trenches. It may be more exciting for other guys to play at linebacker or something but not for me.”
Whitlow Jr. may be the highest touted recruit in the county this season with multiple SEC offers on the table already. With the expectations surrounding his senior season, he expects to get the best efforts from opposing offensive lines and he can’t wait for the challenge.
“I look forward to those teams,” Whitlow Jr. said. “If you’re going to double team me, it’s not going to work. I look forward to that all season. And if I’m going to take on two or three guys, one of the other guys are going to be free. It feels good knowing you can help your teammates by just doing your job.”