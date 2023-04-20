Mobile Christian at Holtville
Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m.
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 1 p.m.
Holtville, which finished as the AHSAA Class 5A runner-up a year ago, has one of the toughest paths to the finals and that begins this weekend in the first round. Mobile Christian has quickly made its way up the classifications and had success each time.
They have won back-to-back Class 4A state titles before this season, and they’ve won five total state championships since 2015. The Leopards haven’t missed much of a beat this season as they enter the playoffs with a 15-11 overall record and runner-ups in Area 1.
“The playoff gauntlet will be much like the first half of our schedule,” Bulldog coach Scott Tubbs said. “It’s not going to be easy by any means. They’ve won a lot of state championships the last few years, but anything worth winning is going to be tough. We have to fight for it.”
Holtville enters the playoffs with a 18-10 overall record, but that record is deceiving. The Bulldogs have played one of the toughest schedules in the state. Their schedule has featured multiple ranked teams across Alabama and Florida, including Stanhope Elmore, Opelika, James Clemens, Collierville, John Carroll and Ramsay.
That tough schedule has prepared them for the playoff run and the Bulldogs look to be hitting their stride at the right time as they’ve won seven of their last eight games.
“Anything can happen when you get to the playoffs,” Tubbs said. “Obviously I think we are good enough to make another run. We just have to get hot and do the little things right. If we can do that, it’ll be fine.”
While the Bulldogs look to be finding their footing, so does senior lefty Randy Davis. The southpaw has thrown back-to-back shutouts on the mound and has allowed only three earned runs in his last 18 innings.