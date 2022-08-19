As football begins this week, the Wetumpka football team is preparing to begin a new era of Indians football.
First-year head coach Bear Woods will take the field with the Tribe for the first time this Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. as Wetumpka opens the 2022 season against Jefferson Davis.
Wetumpka and Jefferson Davis have played each other six times in school history, dating back to 2006. The two teams played most recently in 2011 with Wetumpka winning that matchup, 23-21. That win was later forfeited.
Wetumpka leads the All-Time series between the two schools, 4-2, and has outscored Jefferson Davis 181-88 in the process.
Both teams enter the 2022 season trying to better a losing record from 2021. The Indians went 5-6 last season and lost in the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs, while Jefferson Davis went 4-6 and missed the playoffs.
Tickets for the game are $12 and may be purchased through GoFan.com or at the ticket office prior to the game. Fans can visit www.gowetumpkaindians.net for more ticket information. Prior to the game, Wetumpka will host a “War Path” at 5:45 p.m. That will consist of a player walk on the home side of the stadium near the field house.
When Wetumpka opens the stadium doors on Friday night, there will be a few new rules enforced at the City of Wetumpka Sports Complex Stadium.
The biggest is that a new clear bag policy will be enforced upon entry to the stadium. Clear tote bags will be allowed in the stadium as along as they do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” in size. One gallon re-sealable clear plastic storage bags will be allowed, and small clutches that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size will also be allowed.
Fans with toddlers and infants will be allowed to bring diaper bags in, while camera bags are subject to search.
Medical bags and/or devices that are not subject to clear bag policy will be allowed but may be searched.