More than 200 boats hit the waters of Lake Martin on Saturday to start the 2020 Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association season. With a cold front having an effect on the weather early in the weekend, it was never going to be easy conditions but that did not slow down Dylan Bearden and Gavin Koch as the Holtville duo reeled in 12.93 pounds to earn first place.
“For three weeks, we fished up there every weekend up to the tournament,” Koch said. “The hard work we put in going up there by ourselves was amazing and it sure did pay off.”
The two anglers won the top prize which also contained a $2,000 scholarship to any school for each of them and a brand new Hammer Fishing Rod. They also led Holtville’s team to a fourth-place finish out of 42 competing teams.
“It’s something to bring back to the community,” Bearden said. “Bringing something back when doing something you love just feels great to show what we actually do and the hard work we put in.”
Bearden said they caught on to a pattern during their weekends on the lake before the tournament and it stuck throughout the day. He said it showed the preparation clearly works and they will continue to put in that hard work for future tournaments.
Despite the good day, first place did not come without a little bit of dramatics during the weigh-in. Bearden said they knew they did well but they were not sure how well everyone else was doing.
“We thought we had a good bag but we didn’t expect to have a winning bag,” Bearden said. “We knew there would be a lot of 12s and 10s. We came in early so it was very nerve wracking to have that many close to our weigh in.”
One of the final boats to pull back into the dock was from Muscle Shoals and Koch said he could tell it was going to be close. The scales tipped all the way to 15 pounds before tipping back down to 12.72, allowing Bearden and Koch to start their celebrations.
The two said they have both received plenty of recognition from the school and community across social media platforms and it was great to get that kind of feedback. They said it made things even better getting to experience all of it with each other.
“We hang out just about every day so to be out on the water with him is awesome,” Koch said. “He’s not just my partner out there; this is my best friend.”
The two are setting higher standards for themselves for the rest of the season as they look to make a push toward the state championships on Lake Guntersville the first weekend of May. Their next action will be on Lake Eufaula on March 7 and the two are already making plans to climb up the leaderboards again.
“Eufaula is next weekend and we are going to pre-fish this week,” Koch said. “Our goal is to get to the top five.”
Holtville’s Michael Cannon and Conner Clark finished 20th on Lake Martin, weighing in five fish at 8.76 pounds while Daniel Sommers and Cade Law earned 36th with 8.1 pounds.