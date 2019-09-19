It took just two plays for Wetumpka running back Terrance Thomas to show up on the big stage of Burgess-Snow Field at Jacksonville State. His first carry came from his own 20-yard line and he went 56 yards to set up Wetumpka’s first touchdown of the game after just 44 seconds.
Thomas continued his big night with four carries of at least 25 yards and added two second half touchdowns to push Wetumpka to a 44-28 win over Buckhorn. Thomas finished with 212 rushing yards on just 10 carries and added a 75-yard kick return on the game’s final play.
“We made that a point of emphasis,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “For four weeks now, we thought we were starting too slow offensively. That was our focus. We had to get started fast and we preached that all week.”
The run from Thomas set up a 24-yard touchdown pass from Tyquan Rawls to Malik Davis on the team’s third offensive snap. It was just one of three completions for Rawls in the game but he still accounted for 164 yards of offense and added two touchdowns on the ground.
Davis caught a second touchdown pass late in the first half on a trick play by Wetumpka. After Buckhorn scored to cut the lead to 14-6 with less than a minute to go in the half, the Indians took advantage of good field position and needed just two plays to score.
“We wanted to be aggressive,” Perry said. “We felt like we were clicking offensively and we had them back on their heels. We wanted to take advantage of that momentum and take a shot.”
For the second straight week, Brandon Bowman took a pitch from Rawls in the backfield but Bowman, who is a wide receiver and reserve quarterback, was not looking to run the ball. He loaded up and hit Davis over the middle of the field for his second touchdown pass of the season.
“It feels good to go back and throw the ball from the receiver spot,” Bowman said. “I knew it was a touchdown. It changed the momentum a lot.”
