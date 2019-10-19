After Stanhope Elmore struck first in the Class 6A Region 3 title game, Opelika reeled of 38 unanswered points as the Bulldogs ran away from the Mustangs for the second straight season. The Bulldogs scored their final 21 points in the first six minutes of the second half and limited any hopes of a Stanhope comeback to win, 38-14.
Opelika (7-1, 5-0) held a 17-7 lead at halftime and had good field position to start the third quarter. Brody Davis found Omar Holloway for a 56-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the drive.
“They were just opportunistic,” Stanhope coach Brian Bradford said. “We had them in third and long but they drew up a good play and we had a bust. It kind of sucked the wind out of us a little bit. That got us. We played with a little nerves and just couldn’t get it going.
Stanhope (7-2, 4-1) did not have a good response as its offense continued to struggle. The Mustangs went for it on fourth down from their own 31 but the Bulldogs stood strong to turn the ball over on downs.
It took just three plays for Opelika to extend its lead with a rushing touchdown but the final blow came on Stanhope’s next possession. On third down, Andrew Rines saw his pass intercepted by Zackery Collins who returned it 50 yards for a touchdown with 6:41 still to go in the third quarter.
“We couldn’t find a rhythm and when we did, we did something stupid to shoot ourselves in the foot,” Bradford said. “That’s Opelika. You can’t make mental mistakes or do things to hurt yourself.”
Opelika lived off the big play on both sides of the ball. The Bulldogs finished with six plays of at least 25 yards or more, including three touchdowns.
Stanhope limited the Opelika offense to 284 yards and the Bulldogs had a hard time sustaining long drives. They had four touchdown drives, all of them coming on four plays or fewer.
The Mustangs took a big blow to their defense on the first play when starting safety Jeremy Thompson appeared to injure his knee on the opening kickoff. He came back but was on and off the field for the rest of the game and the secondary was clearly impacted by it.
“It hurt us a little bit just with our leader not being back there,” Bradford said. “But we moved a couple of people around and we got good players in there. But losing a leader like that early, it hurt us.”
Stanhope’s Martin Toby opened the scoring when he stepped in front of a screen pass from Davis and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. However, Opelika responded with a 52-yard kick return and the Bulldogs tied the game less than a minute later.
“We just have to answer,” Bradford said. “They had an answer for us but we didn’t have one. And that’s on me.”
The Mustangs showed some life late as Rines scored on an 11-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Rines finished with 70 yards on 17 carries but he completed just one pass for four yards. Tray Duncan added 80 yards on 24 carries.
“I thought the kids fought hard all night,” Bradford said. “I just didn’t have them ready to play and that’s on me. There was no quit in them.”
The loss ended Stanhope’s six-game winning streak and it was the most points the Mustangs have allowed at home during Bradford’s tenure. However, Stanhope is determined it will not let this game slow it down as the postseason nears.
“This is just one game and we’ve got a great group of kids,” Bradford said. “They’re resilient and they have been all year. We lost early to Prattville and then went on a six-game winning streak. We can do it again.”