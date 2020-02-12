Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.