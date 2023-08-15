Tranum Blackwell is ready for dirt tan lines around her ankles.
After a seven-year hiatus from coaching, Blackwell has been hired to lead the Elmore County softball team. She replaces Mark Segrest, who left after four seasons leading the Panthers to three consecutive state tournament appearances.
Blackwell has coached different stints at St. James and LAMP in her coaching career but took a seven-year break before deciding she was ready to get back into the sport.
“It’s been a minute, but I’m more than excited,” Blackwell said. “Elmore County has a lot of talent, and I’m ready for that. But I just miss it. I love the sport and I love watching the sport. I actually enjoy coaching more than I ever did playing, so I just jumped at the chance to get back into it again.”
Blackwell is taking over a program that has shown consistent success over the last half decade. Since 2020, Elmore County has been ranked in the Top 10 of the Class 5A polls and has reached the state tournament in each of the last three seasons.
This year, Elmore County finished No. 3 in the state after losing to eventual champion Brewbaker Tech in the state semifinals.
“The expectations are definitely there,” Blackwell said. “You just have to take it day-by-day. It’s going to be a change for some people and it will be an adjustment period. We’re going to have some ups-and-downs, but we’re going to go out and do the best we can.”
Elmore County lost a lot of talent from its third-place finish this season, including multiple multi-year starters. But despite that, there’s a lot returning in Eclectic.
Four true starters return in Morgan Spear, Ally Orr, Lalah Culpepper and Annabelle Orr. Between the four, they had a combined 113 hits last season with 19 doubles and six home runs.
Culpepper also served as the team’s No. 2 pitcher this past season and had a 3.56 earned run average in 31 appearances.
Joining them are other players who also found success not in a starting role last year such as Addy Peaden and Addison Hicks.
“I know they have a lot of young talent coming up,” Blackwell said. “They have some really good seniors who are returning this year and it’s really fun to know there’s already an excitement behind the program. There’s a lot of people already invested in the program. I can’t even put into words what it means to come into a program that already has so much energy.”
Because her son plays sports in the spring, Blackwell couldn’t watch many of the softball games this past season. But she knows the kids better than someone who would be hired outside the program.
As she’s been a teacher at the school, Blackwell has taught the majority of the team she is inheriting this season. So she enters the job already knowing the team’s personalities, but now she gets to learn how they act when they’re on the field.
“It’s a little bit of an advantage knowing them in the classroom, but what they act like in the classroom is not what they act like on the field,” Blackwell said. “It’s a totally different setting. But I’m just excited to get back out there and get the girls to love the sport. I’m excited to bring the program skill sets and characteristics that I learned on the field that I never learned anywhere else. I am going to teach them things that they can carry on through the rest of their lives.”