Editor’s Note: This is the first in a six-part series highlighting the biggest moments from sports in Elmore County during the 2019-20 academic year.
Mason Blackwell claims 2nd straight state title
It was one of the safest bets of the year for Wetumpka but that did not make it any less exciting when Mason Blackwell dominated his way through the AHSAA Class 6A Wrestling Championships at 182 pounds. He finished off his second straight championship with a first-period pin against Homewood’s John-Mark Crocker.
“I don’t even remember how I got that quick of a pin if I’m being honest,” Blackwell said at the time. “I just get in the moment and start wrestling. (To win it), it’s always amazing. It goes right to the heart.”
Blackwell finished the season with a 55-2 record, closing with just two losses for the second consecutive year.
Late TD caps off comeback in playoff victory
After trailing by 12 points to start the fourth quarter, Wetumpka seemed destined for its first defeat in the opening round of the postseason since 2016. However, the team had extra fight in them and seniors Tyquan Rawls and Timothy Johnson combined for one of the biggest moments of the season.
Trailing by a touchdown with less than three minutes on the clock against Bessemer City, Rawls found Johnson behind the defense for a 57-yard touchdown pass to tie the game. An extra point from Alex Londell helped close out the 22-21 victory to send Wetumpka into the second round of the playoffs.
“Things were looking bleak for us,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said after the win. “But when we start making plays, we feed off each other. The defense gets a stop, offense gets some confidence and drives down the field to score. Defense gained some more confidence and it just kept rolling.”
Kyler Adams comeback clinches Wetumpka’s sectional title
The latest chapter in the rivalry between Wetumpka’s Kyler Adams and Spanish Fort’s Gabe Warren certainly lived up to the challenge at the Class 6A South Super Section in Montgomery. After nearly being pinned in the first period, Adams fought back from a 7-2 deficit to claim a 10-8 decision in the 132-pound championship.
“We wrestled in the state finals and we wrestled in this tournament last year,” Adams said after the bout. “I knew I had to wrestle smart and I was a little nervous especially when he put me on my back. I just saw my teammates look at me and I had to keep going. I have been training this whole week for that one match.”
The victory helped Wetumpka claim first place at the sectional for the second straight year. Adams went on to finish third at the state championships.
Wetumpka volleyball wins third straight area championship
Ryleigh Hamm recorded eight kills while Morgan Causey finished with five kills and one block to help lead Wetumpka to its third straight area tournament title, defeating rival Stanhope Elmore 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 in the final.
“It got a little tense at the end there but I was proud of the girls for persevering,” Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith said at the time. “They kept swinging and didn’t play tentatively which is something we have been working on all year. We can’t just play like we’re afraid to lose when it gets close like that. There’s some pressure on but they handled it.”
Wetumpka (16-22) advanced to regionals where it grabbed one victory before seeing its season end one win shy of the state tournament.
Close wins push Wetumpka softball to title in Auburn
Lily Gray reached on a fielder’s choice to third base, allowing Jules Thames to score the go-ahead run in Wetumpka’s 6-5 win over Central Phenix City. The play capped a three-run inning for Wetumpka and Mya Holt recorded the final three outs in the circle as Wetumpka claimed the title at the Auburn softball tournament.
Wetumpka won six games in two days, including all four in bracket play by just one run. After defeating Beauregard and Lawrence County on Friday, Wetumpka rolled to close victories over Saraland, Chelsea and Dale County to reach the final.
Ashlynn Campbell led the team with 12 hits and scored eight runs, including the winning run on an RBI single from Maddie Elmore in the first game of bracket play against Saraland. Elmore led the team with nine RBIs and finished with eight hits.
New stadium approved in Wetumpka
On October 23, 2019, the Wetumpka City Council approved $11 million to build a new stadium for Wetumpka athletes. Wetumpka athletic director Tim Perry said the stadium will include a turf field, an eight-lane, all-weather competition track plus a field house, meeting room, press box and other additions. He even hopes for a jumbotron.
“The landscape of high school athletics, especially around the state, is very facility driven and this is going to put us right there with a lot of other programs that are progressive,” Perry said. “It’s going to elevate the expectations for our student-athletes that participate. It’s going to cause excitement.”