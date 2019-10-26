For the first time since 2016, Autauga coach Bobby Carr found himself back on the football field at Edgewood Academy on Thursday night when his Generals faced off with the Wildcats for a AISA-AA Region 1 title. Carr, who won seven state championships in 15 years as the football coach at Edgewood, saw his current team come out on top of the rivalry game for the second straight year but once the game was over, he had a moment to reflect on what it meant to be back.
“I haven’t stepped back out here since I left in June of 2016 so obviously it was a little emotional,” Carr said. “I love this place. There was a lot of hard work and effort from a lot of people to accomplish what we did.”
There have been mixed feelings from both sides since Carr left but much of it has mellowed over the past couple years as Edgewood has found its footing again under coach Darryl Free. Both coaches said this week did not present as many disruptions as one would expect but they were glad to get the game behind them.
“I didn’t feel the distraction level this week as much as last year,” Free said. “It was a lot quieter. Bobby had a great run here and made a lot of history so obviously whenever he comes back, some people will talk about it but for the most part, it was business as normal within the program and I was happy to see that.”
Carr won 162 total games during his time at Edgewood, which is more than half of the program’s all-time wins. He has also been on the winning side of this rivalry in each of the last eight meetings, twice with Autauga and six times with the Wildcats.
After Carr left the program, Edgewood struggled to be competitive. The coach left when the Wildcats were riding a 71-game winning streak which included six consecutive state championships. After Carr resigned, Edgewood lost 20 straight games in AISA play before Free took over the program last season, winning 15 games in the last two seasons.
“They are really pushing those kids to get Edgewood football back to where it was when I left,” Carr said. “When you leave a job, you want to make sure the place is in better shape than when you got there. When I got here, this place was a graveyard for high school football so to see the facilities and all of that now, it’s like a different place. So I’m proud of the coaches and the players for what they have done to bring it back to this level.”