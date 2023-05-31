Brody Worrell has always played defense, but a few new additions to Wetumpka’s soccer team allowed him to showcase some offensive talent this season.
While he is arguably the team’s best defensive player and was the captain for every game, some new defensive additions such as Filipe Batistella and Nate Ryan allowed Worrell to move freely around the midfield.
That showed up both in the team’s results and Worrell’s individual statistics. As the Indians claimed the area championship with a sweep over rival Stanhope Elmore, Worrell scored a career-high 19 goals while adding 12 assists to his teammates.
For his success leading the team, Worrell has been named the 2023 Elmore County Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“Brody is a confident player, and he brings confidence to everybody on the field when he’s out there,” Wetumpka coach Stephen Horn said. “That’s why he’s always the team leader. When you see 19 goals as a primary defender, that’s just really impressive. The main thing he brings to our team is his defensive ability. He wouldn’t even have to score a single goal for us and he’d still be one of the best players on our team.”
Worrell’s offensive success didn’t just come in the snap of his fingers. Early in the season, he was still focusing primarily on defense. But as he noticed Batistella, Ryan and the Ingram brothers playing better defense and getting shutouts, he slowly found himself drifting up the field to help with offense.
That led to him not having to rush back to help with breakaways, and he was able to stay fresh and keep his legs from getting tired rushing back and forth the entire game.
He played with confidence not only in himself but also in his defense, and that confidence let him be “the best player on the field at any given time, no matter who was playing,” according to Horn.
“Having those guys back there on defense was great,” Worrell said. “They were so good back there and having them back there made me feel like I could move up the field more freely. If it was a counterattack, I knew they’d have the ball and I could be more offensive. I’ve never had a team where I felt like I could move freely and the team was still good everywhere else. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Despite the offensive success and scoring nearly one goal per game from a defensive position, Worrell still wasn’t the typical offensive player.
As teammates Angel Martinez (25 goals) and Austin Holley (21 goals) scored from inside the box and were threats any time they were near the goal and inside the penalty box, Worrell did his damage from outside the box.
Seven of his 19 goals came from penalty kicks, but the remaining 12 came from outside the box. Some came from free kicks, and others came from Holley or Martinez passing the ball back out for a better shot attempt.
Worrell prefers the long shot and said it was more rewarding to score from deep than it is from point blank range.
“I’ve never been a guy who gets in the box and scores,” Worrell said. “That’s just not what I do. Scoring outside the box is so much better in my opinion. It’s so rewarding for me. I think it’s better, so I try to do it more.”
Worrell is one of the team’s best at taking free kicks, and that showed throughout the year. In the team’s second matchup against Stanhope Elmore, he started the scoring with a free kick the Stanhope keeper couldn’t even get a hand on.
He did that over and over again, and that was due to his preparation. Once his number was called to take any given free kick, it was time to shut out the noise.
“If I’m taking a free kick, I just try to slow everything down,” Worrell said. “People will try to talk to me and I’ll just have to shut them out and try to be in my own little world. The way I approach the game is that if you’re not ready mentally, everything is going to go bad physically. I think you just have to get prepared, pick a spot and stick with it.”