It did not take long for Edgewood’s girls basketball team to get things started in Thursday’s rivalry game against Autauga. The Wildcats led by as many as 18 points in the first half before holding off a furious rally by the Generals as Edgewood grabbed a 52-46 home victory.
“I’ve told them all season this is a very special basketball team,” Edgewood coach Jason Fisher said. “We have faced some really good teams that we’ve lost to and we’ve also beat some good teams. Winning a rivalry game like this shows them that we really are that good. We do belong here.”
Edgewood (7-4, 2-0) followed behind the lead of its stars as Lindsey and Haylee Brown were the catalysts of the early success then made big plays down the stretch to close out the win. The duo combined for 40 points including 25 of the team’s final 28 points.
“Because they are sisters, it makes it more special,” Fisher said. “It gives me goosebumps. Some siblings are over competitive with each other but they complement each other on the court. It makes them more dynamic when they are both scoring like they did tonight.”
Haylee Brown started with the hot hand, making three 3-pointers in the first quarter, Lindsey assisting on two of them, to help the Wildcats get out to a 20-7 lead after one frame. The lead continued to build and Haylee added her final two points of the first half in the final minute to push the lead to 30-13 at the break.
Autauga showed some fight in the second half and came out of the gates with plenty of momentum, scoring the first 10 points. Edgewood’s lead was trimmed all the way to just two points after three quarters and the Generals seemed to be taking control with multiple starters in foul trouble for the Wildcats.
“We were getting very lackadaisical,” Fisher said. “We thought we had the game put away and we were getting fancy. That’s not our basketball and that’s what I told them. Out of that timeout, things started turning around.”
That’s when the hosts turned more to the other half of their sister duo.
Lindsey Brown opened the final quarter with a 3-pointer for the corner in the first 15 seconds before assisting on a 3-pointer by Emma Weldon. Lindsey’s layup less than a minute later pushed the lead back to double figures and the rest of the night belonged to the Brown sisters and the Wildcats.
The two combined for the team’s final 12 points, four coming from the free throw line to help seal the win.
Lindsey finished with a game-high 21 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists. Despite being in foul trouble most of the second half, she also stayed active on the defensive end, finishing with four steals.
“She’s like a coach on the court,” Fisher said. “When she has a hot hand, I don’t really question what she is going to do. When she makes a call on offense or on an inbounds play, I don’t question it. And as a freshman, that is very hard to find with a player like that.”
Weldon finished with a pair of 3-pointers and 8 points. Macy Adams led the Wildcats with nine rebounds.