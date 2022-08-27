What was a tight-knit game through the first half turned into a scoring outburst in the third and fourth quarters as the Bryant Canes beat Holtville, 35-29, in a non-area matchup on Friday night.
The Canes, which led 14-7 at halftime, took a two-touchdown lead over the Holtville Bulldogs with little time left in the game.
A punt block by Holtville’s tackle-leader Connor Hockett brought the score to within a touchdown, but the Bulldogs last ditch-drive for the win couldn’t make its way to the end zone as time ran out.
Turnovers by both sides zapped what little momentum each team had going for itself, as interceptions, fumbles, blocked kicks and bad snaps were all on the menu for coaches to yell at tonight in the post-rain humidity.
Holtville running back Shawn Brockett served in three meaningful roles for the Bulldogs as he churned his way to over 150 yards on the ground and in the air, scoring two touchdowns as the team’s scoring leader for the second game in a row.
“He had another night where he went for probably over 200 yards all-purpose,” Holtville head coach Jason Franklin said.
On top of his punt block that resulted in a touchdown, Hocket, Franklin’s “defensive leader from tonight”, tallied 12 tackles as a linebacker.
Costly turnovers are among tasks on a to-do list for cleanup in practice this week as the Bulldogs prepare to travel to Shelby County for the team’s first 5A region 3 matchup, but effort isn’t something that Franklin is concerned about after seeing his team’s performance tonight.
“Going on the road is always tough, so we can’t have the mistakes we had tonight, because we’re a pretty decent team other than that,” Franklin said. “We just got to match physicality and at times we weren’t as physical as we needed to be, and other times we were. So, we have to be consistent in those kinds of things.”
The Bulldogs (1-1) and the Wildcats (2-0) met last year for a game rescheduled from COVID-19, with the Bulldogs pulling away for a 24-20 victory at home. Friday’s matchup will be the second year in a row that the teams will face, as Holtville made the move from Region 4 to Region 3 this past offseason.