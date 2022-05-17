Spring football has come and gone for the Stanhope Elmore football team, and head coach Brian Bradford likes what he saw from his Mustangs this spring.
Stanhope Elmore wrapped up its spring season by defeating Demopolis, 27-21, in their spring game on Friday night.
The Mustangs’ starters racked up over 300 yards of offense in the game and Bradford got a look at what his squad will be made of ahead of the 2022 fall season.
“It was a good game and was really competitive,” Bradford said. “It was good to see a close game so we could see some of the guys who haven’t been in the line of fire in a good close game. It was a great atmosphere and it let us see a glimpse of what they can do because you can’t really see in practice until they’re in those situations.”
The Stanhope Elmore offense seemed to be more improved in the spring game from a year ago, and that’s after losing some talented skill players in the last year.
Bradford pulled his starters a little bit into the third quarter, but returning quarterback Jacob Bryant, a junior this fall, still passed for over 250 yards. He had some help from both new and returning receivers in the game.
Jackson Thomas, an All-County player a year ago, had 100 receiving yards. Josiah Scott, a rising senior, made a huge impact at receiver and had over 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Orenthal Martin was another name who impressed at the skill positions on offense. He was moved from defense to offense this spring, and he played both receiver and running back.
Martin had 40 rushing yards and 60 receiving yards in the spring game.
Bradford said Stanhope had nine receivers catch a pass in the spring game.
“One of the areas we needed to improve on from last year was having multiple receivers,” Bradford said. “Moving Josiah from a quarterback spot to more receiver gives us another big receiver. Jackson is 6-foot-3 and Josiah is 6-foot-4. We also have some more skill guys who are going to make big impacts for us.”
Bradford was excited to see how Bryant has grown at quarterback since the end of last season. During his sophomore season, Bryant passed for nearly 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns in a solid season for the first-year starter.
Now, with star running back Antonio Trone gone due to transfer, Bryant will have to take more control of the offense. And he did just that in the spring game.
“He’s taken more ownership of the offense,” Bradford said of Bryant. “This year, he threw for two and ran for one in the game. He’s more confident in what he can do and his abilities and he understands everything a lot better. He’s really stepped up into a leadership role. He’s put on about 15-20 pounds of muscle and his work ethic is impeccable.”
Helping replace Trone’s production at running back will be Martin playing both roles, along with sophomore Arthur McQueen and senior Davion Thomas.
Both running backs are bigger backs, sitting around 190 pounds, and will be stronger and tougher backs to tackle.
On the defensive side of the ball, where Stanhope has been known for the last few years, impressed like it usually does.
Cortrell Mandosia, JaShawn Mays and DeShun Caffey all had solid games in the secondary while Donnie Arnold played well at linebacker. He played a little last year, but has stepped into a bigger role after putting on some more weight.
Kameron Stokes could be one of the next great Stanhope Elmore defensive lineman as he shined in the trenches.