This June marks the first time in several years that Mikey Forney isn’t playing summer baseball.
Holtville’s rock-solid catcher on the baseball field and dominant middle linebacker in football tore his UCL, a ligament in the thumb, after a collision at home plate while catching.
He played through the injury the rest of Holtville’s baseball season before undergoing surgery a few weeks ago.
When shooting photos for this story, TPI’s Jake Arthur asked if he should avoid capturing the bright green cast on Forney’s left wrist so future opponents wouldn’t see his ailment.
“I don’t mind. I’ll just whoop ‘em anyway,” Forney replied immediately.
That competitive edge is something that’s set him apart his entire athletic career. Combined with great intellect and athleticism, it allowed him to lead Holtville in tackles in both his sophomore and junior seasons. There’s no indication that this year will be any different.
“It’s always a challenge to see who’s better. Sometimes you’ll get a guy that’s bigger than you and then you’ll beat him, and there’s just so much energy you get from that. It’s just awesome,” Forney said.
Forney’s fiery nature started from his first days playing T-ball at age 4.
His mother, Lee Forney, recalls the now-towering linebacker and catcher getting amped up on a field of competition as young as 8.
“He has always been intense. He has always been focused,” Lee Forney said. “I have a picture of him from when he was 8, when [his All-Star baseball team] found out they won the district championship and were going to state, he was so pumped up. This is something that has been his personality since a very young age.”
Mikey Forney won’t be found giving a rah-rah speech to his team or goofing around pregame.
That’s his time to zone in. He pops in a pair of headphones with rap music blaring, ignites the fire in his eyes that seems to burn eternally when he’s on the field and visualizes his assignments.
“Pregame I like to just sit in my locker and focus in. I don’t really talk to anybody,” Forney said. “I just kind of sit there. I’ll talk to the guys a little bit about what we’re gonna run and everything, but most of the time I just sit there in my locker, put my headphones in, and just do me for a little bit.
“When it’s gametime, it’s fired up, ready to go.”
Baseball is Forney’s first love and favorite sport, but he’s built a reputation up over the past few years after giving football a shot in junior high.
Forney noted a rigorously combative travel ball schedule in youth and middle school baseball made for a seamless transition to the gridiron.
“From baseball being so competitive, I got out there and it was just natural,” Forney said. “I like to compete. I like to get out there and get after it every day. It’s fun.”
There’s no doubt Forney has, indeed, gotten after it.
Across 10 games last year, Forney erupted with 132 tackles, an average of 13.2 per game. The next closest Bulldog had 56 total tackles.
He added six tackles for loss and two sacks, which tied for the team high. 107 of his 132 takedowns were solo.
“He brings what I would call a worker’s mentality to practice every day,” Holtville football head coach Jason Franklin said. “To the weight room, to whatever he does, he just brings that type of edge to everything.”
Opposing coaches have to scheme around Forney’s productivity.
Elmore County head coach Jordan Cantrell has seen Forney make big impacts against his teams during meetings between the two rival schools the past couple years. In last season’s game Forney intercepted a first-quarter pass and generated pandemonium with his sideline-to-sideline play.
“He’s just all over the place,” Cantrell said. “He’s a really good football player. You can tell he’s a hard worker and a leader on their team. He’s got a big, physical presence and his motor is unbelievable.”
Forney feels middle linebacker fits him because he gets to be quarterback of the defense, ensuring the Bulldogs’ front seven is properly aligned. It’s like playing catcher in that regard.
Having the intelligence and dedication it takes to accumulate a 4.3 GPA in three years of high school doesn’t hurt.
“He’s always wanted to be the best at everything he does,” Lee Forney said. “When he was in kindergarten we went to his brother’s awards day. The kids in elementary school that had made all A’s, first through fourth grade, they got a trophy. And I remember sitting there, watching his older brother’s awards day, and, again, in kindergarten, he leaned over to me and said, ‘Momma I’m getting one of those trophies.’”
“To this day, he’s gonna be a senior, he’s never made a B. It’s always been straight A’s.”
His drive is so massive it spreads to others.
Mikey Forney’s father, Robert Forney, and Lee don’t even have to worry about motivating his younger brother Zach.
“When we were closed down for COVID, Mikey had all his schoolwork done within two weeks. Like he was done, because he wanted to go to work,” Lee Forney said. “And he stayed on his little brother. We didn’t have to worry about ‘What’s Zach doing?’ because Mikey was on him. And that’s just the kind of person he is.”
Colleges have started taking an interest in Forney, although no hard offers have emerged yet.
He camped at Georgia Tech recently with several other area football players and performed tremendously, according to Franklin.
“Mikey’s gonna have opportunities to play at the next level,” Franklin said. “Kid’s a hard worker, great grades. Somebody’s gonna get a steal.”
In any case, with his wrist due to be back to 100 percent soon, Forney should return to terrorizing opposing offenses in 2021.