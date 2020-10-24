Holtville football, over the past few seasons, has not been one to handle adversity well. Friday night it got a heavy dose of it and didn’t shy away. In fact the Bulldogs brought the fight to a prolific Sylacauaga squad on the way to picking up a 31-27 victory and securing the first playoff game at Boykin Field since the Reagan administration.
“Our defense played a whale of a game,” said a breathless Jason Franklin after the Bulldogs’ win. “They played outstanding tonight. In the second half, (our defense) just played their tail off. But against good teams, you’re going to do that.”
Even without their tails, the Bulldogs (7-2) managed to hold the 7-2 Aggies to their second lowest offensive tally this season. Central Clay held them to 22 points earlier in the season.
“To be able to do that … for our defense to come out and get a couple of big fourth down stops like they did, that got the ball back to our offense and the momentum,” Franklin said.
Sylacauga, though, looked like it was going to cruise through its late October visit to Slapout, scoring on the first play of the game.
The 68-yard touchdown pass, however, was negated by penalty and what followed was a crushing dose of green-clad physicality as the Bulldog defense stuffed junior running back Maleek Pope on a fourth-and-three.
Holtville — on its first possession — lost control of the football and put the Aggies back on schedule.
Sylacauga’s Brayson Edwards, this time on a third down, connected with Caleb Burns for the score at the 5:58 mark in the first frame.
With the point after, the Aggies pushed ahead, 7-0.
It took some time and an exchange of possessions, but sophomore Bulldog tailback Drew Pickett quietly went to work. After an 8-yard Pickett plunge, Braxton Buck connected with Shawn Brackett on back-to-back passes to set the green-helmeted home squad up inside the Aggie 10.
Pickett, on second and goal, took the handoff and churned his way into the open and into the end zone for the score. Drake Riordan added the point after and knotted the game, 7-7.
Pickett finished the night 264 yards of total offense.
“I feel like (me running the ball) is something that we’ve been doing all season,” Pickett said. “I just did what I’m supposed to, what I’ve been coached to do — just execute. My offensive line is the best — oh my God, they are the best. I can’t stress this enough. They did what they are supposed to do the whole game. This is the best offensive line I’ve ever had.”
Riordan, after Sylacauaga held the Bulldogs motionless, dropped his punt at the opposing 22.
Two plays later — an 18-yard Edwards to Burns hook-up — and a 60-yard Pope scamper, the Aggies band was jubilant celebrating a 14-7 lead.
The Bulldogs — after a series of offensive miscues — lined up to send the ball sailing back over to the Aggies on a fourth down at five at their own 34.
Franklin and his coaches rolled the dice and called for a dose of trickery to inject motivation into his ball club.
The snap to Riordan was perfect the senior took one step then rolled left and tossed the ball downfield to an open Cooper Mann for a 46-yard gain and a first down.
“We have worked on that every day since July the 20-whatever, when we first started practice,” said Franklin. “(Friday night) was the first time we used it. We held it in our pocket, held on to it until we got the perfect look and … it was big. That was a big time by our punter making the throw and Cooper making the catch, putting us in position to punch one in and tie the game up.”
Pickett, on second down, carried the Buck handoff 15-yards for the touchdown.
With the kick tying the score, both teams went into the break knotted at 14-14.
The Aggies — after turning the Bulldogs away on fourth down to start the third period — popped off their drive with a 21-yard Pope run. Edwards to a leaping Luke Vincent from 27-yards out capped the drive and put Sylacauga up 21-14 with 6:22 on the third-quarter clock.
The Bulldogs found a way to answer, stringing together a 12-play 70-yard drive that culminated with Pickett utilizing a fancy dose of footwork to score from 13-yards out. The kick, again, evened the game at 21-21.
Sylacauga forced a turnover two plays after being forced to punt and took over at Holtville’s 38. A 19-yard pass moved the ball inside the 20.
A trio of Pope runs moved white-clad visitors to the 11-yard line.
Electing to go for it on fourth down, the Bulldog defense stymied Pope at the line of scrimmage forcing the turnover on downs.
With the ball and the momentum, Holtville worked to take advantage.
On second and long from their own 16, Buck dialed up a screen-pass to Pickett that was perfectly timed as more Aggies were chasing the quarterback and didn’t notice the back drifting out and waiting for the ball. With a host of Bulldog blockers leading the way, Pickett broke free for 59-yards before being knocked out of bounds by Burns inside the Sylacauga 20.
Mixing runs between Buck, Pickett and Brackett, the Bulldogs moved to inside the five and were poised to convert a fourth-down and one before getting ahead of themselves.
An offside call moved the ball back to the 10.
Riordan raced onto the field and sent the ball through the uprights converting the 27-yard field goal with 3:24 left in the game. The score gave Holtville their first lead of the night.
“People never would have thought (a season like this) would have happened,” Franklin said.
Sylacauga, down to its last blips of life, was unable to convert a fourth down as Burns was met with a host of amped up Bulldogs on a 4-and-long pass giving possession back to Holtville.
Pickett, on first down, brought the stands and the band and the Bulldogs in general to life with a 38-yard untouched run into the end zone. The score and the kick gave Holtville a 31-21 lead with 2:02 left in the game.
“It felt good; it secured the game,” Pickett said. “I was excited.”
Sylacauga, though, wasn’t ready to board the bus.
Edwards completed a 19-yard pass to Vincent then tossed a 43-yard touchdown pass. However, the point after turned into an adventure and was no good.
Down four, the Aggies elected to squib the kickoff to an unlikely Bulldog. The ball bounced and caromed off the turf before being corralled by Holtville.
Pickett carried the ball two more times forcing Sylacauga to use their final time out.
Buck, on the very next play, took the snap and kneeled ending the game.
“This was a great tune-up for the things to come,” Franklin said. “We haven’t had a game all year that hasn’t been physical and the guys have risen up to the occasion each time and I’m proud of this bunch.”
The win guarantees the Bulldogs a first-round playoff game, their first since 1986. From the looks of things, after traveling to Reeltown next week, Holtville will host postseason stalwart UMS-Wright in the first round.
“(Going to the playoffs) is amazing, honestly,” Pickett said.