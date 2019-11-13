Holtville football coach Jason Franklin admitted there were some goals his team did not reach during this season but there were still plenty of positives to take away after the season ended in the AHSAA Class 4A first round last week. The Bulldogs (6-5) fell one win shy of last season’s total but they still made the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time since 2005.
“There are still a lot of positives,” Franklin said. “We didn’t return a whole lot and I don’t think people realized that. We had to replace most of our starters on both sides of the ball so being able to have the success we had shows the type of kids we have here and how hard they worked.”
There were some pretty high expectations surrounding the Holtville program for the first time in a long time and the Bulldogs even reached the top 10 of the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll for the first time since 1993. However, there were some mountains too high to climb as Holtville could not compete with the top teams in Class 4A Region 4 and found itself on the wrong end of a tough draw in the playoffs, facing off against American Christian.
“They were as good as advertised but we knew that going in,” Franklin said. “You can’t make mistakes against a very good football team like that and we did. It was just too much for us to overcome.”
One of the biggest reasons for falling to fourth in the region was Holtville struggling to compete against teams above it in the standings. The Bulldogs beat all three teams below them but in the three games against the higher seeds, they were outscored by 86 total points. Holtville finished with a negative point differential despite finishing above .500.
“I think that’s something that goes along with have a young team and some inexperienced players,” Franklin said. “A couple of bad things happen and they just start thinking here it goes again. That’s definitely something we want to work on this offseason. That’s just a mental part of the game and I think experience will help with that.”
Holtville still found a way to take another step forward in its rebuilding process.
“I think we did a good job to keep building on that success,” Franklin said. “I was proud of the kids for how they competed and what they accomplished in a tough region. We dealt with our fair share of adversity but we fought through it.”
The Bulldogs had to deal with the injury bug again but it was hitting early and often to some of their top players, especially on offense. Running back Kolby Potts went down with a season-ending injury in September while JJ Jackson missed a few midseason games.
The hole in the backfield allowed freshman Drew Pickett to step in and take the reins. The offense also got help from receivers Garrett Ingram and Ethan Headley which helped get the offense back into rhythm at times.
Quarterback Drake Baker dealt with some minor issues early before bouncing back and taking over as the team’s full-time starter to finish off his career. Baker, who has three Division I offers, set new marks for most passing records at Holtville according to Franklin and he helped change the culture around Holtville football.
“He’s just a very unselfish kid and a team player,” Franklin said. “He never really seemed to enjoy the spotlight because it was never just about him. He has gone through so much and dealt with everything in a mature manner to still have a successful career.”
Baker was one of 11 seniors, including captains Hunter Martin, Ethan Kennemer and Potts. While their contributions cannot be overstated, Franklin said he is already looking forward to next season because of the work he saw from his young players.
“Hats off to those guys for working hard so they could compete at this level,” Franklin said. “We knew we had a lot of young guys but now I’m already excited because of what we have coming back next year.”