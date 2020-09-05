Holtville (3-0, 1-0) powered to three fourth-quarter touchdowns to blow open a tight ballgame and surge to 3-0 on the year with a 35-21 road victory against rival Elmore County.
Trailing the Panthers (1-2, 0-1), 21-14 as the fourth quarter opened, sophomore running back Drew Pickett exploded over the left tackle and sprinted 85 yards to knot the score at 21. Pickett continued that surge through the fourth quarter, racking up yardage and chewing up minutes to set up a pair of Shawn Bracket touchdowns that iced the game for the Bulldogs.
“We had a lot of chances early on, but we kept shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and just dumb things,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “But I’m so proud of the way our guys came out in the second half and worked their butts off. They took full control of the line of scrimmage, and I thought that was really the difference in the game.”
Pickett ended the night with 238 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. Franklin praised his young runner, who was in his first game off the season following a coronavirus-related absence to start the season. Bracket finished with 67 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
“This was his first week back with us, so Bracket has been our workhorse the first two weeks,” Franklin said. “So now, to have that one-two punch, that’s a pretty good deal right there.”
Elmore County was outgained by the Bulldogs 443 yards to just 175, and could find few answers in the running game that sustained its offense the past two weeks.
“They are a hard-nosed football team, and they really brought it to us physically in the second half,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “It was a back-and-forth game. We had some opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize on them.”
Quarterback Payton Stephenson managed just 17 rushing yards on 13 carries, although he opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown scramble. He also forced a throw in the first quarter that was intercepted by Holtville’s Mikey Forney, scuttling a promising drive. Only a goal-line interception by Elmore County’s Garrett Allen kept that miscue from drawing blood.
Stephenson finished the night 10 for 20 passing, with 124 yards and one touchdown.
A 23-yard scoring toss to Allen followed a punting debacle that junior Christan Stepney captured for the Panthers.
Reese Baker gave the Panthers their final lead of the night, opening the second half with an electrifying 98-yard kickoff return.
Franklin saved his highest praise for the offensive line, which opened the lanes for Pickett and Bracket, as well as protecting quarterback Braxton Buck.
“Those five guys up front — and a couple other (offensive linemen) — they’re probably as good as anybody else I’ve seen,” Franklin said.
Both coaches noted the road only gets harder from here, as both teams continue their maiden voyages in 5A football. Elmore County will travel to Lineville to face powerhouse Clay Central while Holtville looks to face perennial contender Beauregard. But they face it from drastically different vantages.
“(This schedule) doesn’t let up,” Franklin said. “To get to this point, where we’re at record-wise, it’s a big step ahead.”
Cantrell said, “There will always be obstacles, the question is whether you lay back or do you step up and face them?”