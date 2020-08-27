As football continues to change, it becomes rarer for coaches to have to put together a game plan to stop a triple option offense but Holtville coach Jason Franklin and his staff are facing that tall task this week as the Bulldogs welcome West Blocton to Boykin-Chapman Field on Friday night.
The Tigers (1-0) can cause plenty of unique problems Holtville is not used to coming up against and Franklin knows it will be a challenge for his team but he believes it is up to the task.
“They’re big and they’re physical,” Franklin said. “They are going to be a hard-nosed football team. We have to be prepared mentally and physically for that kind of game. It’s going to be a big-time contrast of styles out there on Friday night.”
West Blocton used its rushing attack to perfection in a 28-7 victory over Brookwood in last week’s season opener. The Tigers rushed for 335 yards, using their options all over the field to find holes in the opposing defense.
“You’re going to face a power week at some point so this week is as good as any to see that kind of offense,” Franklin said. “We will replicate it the best we can. It’s all about assignment football. They’re betting on you to miss one little assignment and they will bust one 10 or 15 yards. It’s going to take 11 on the defensive side to control the line of scrimmage.”
Austin Battle was the go-to back for the Tigers as he finished with 188 yards on his own and scored all four of the team’s touchdowns. Franklin said you cannot focus in on one player when facing an option offense but the Bulldogs know slowing Battle down will be key to the defense’s success.
“He is their main guy and their best athlete on the field,” Franklin said. “He’s their most explosive player. They do a lot of things with their formations to get him to the edge so he can be explosive. We have to make sure to stay on our assignments to limit that space for him.”
Holtville is still preparing its secondary to be ready for any pass plays that may catch it off guard to make sure the Tigers do not get any big plays on busted coverages. West Blocton threw only one pass last week but it was a 24-yard play to convert a big third down.
“It all goes how you script practice,” Franklin said. “You have to script those plays in there to prepare your guys for any situation.”
Holtville (1-0) will be playing its first official game after taking a forfeit win last week and playing in a scrimmage against Southside Selma. The Bulldogs were without nine players in that game and while a majority of those guys are expected to be back Friday, Franklin said it is still a good lesson for his players to learn moving forward.
“It’s week to week,” Franklin said. “You have to preach to our guys that we are never guaranteed tomorrow. We aren’t guaranteed the next Friday night. If we get to this one, we have to play like it’s our last one.”
While the Bulldogs certainly missed the players who were unavailable for last week’s jamboree, Franklin said it could have served as a blessing in disguise as it helped build some more depth and competition in certain positions, specifically along the defensive front which should help Holtville against West Blocton’s rushing attack.
“A lot of guys stepped up and filled in at some roles they weren’t expecting to be in,” Franklin said. “There will be some things that happen in life but you have to learn how to deal with it. Our guys were all about adapting and overcoming.”
PREDICTION: Holtville 27, West Blocton 20