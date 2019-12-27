Entering Thursday’s match at Wetumpka, the Holtville wrestling team knew the result was not going to go in its favor. The Bulldogs had only six wrestlers, meaning the forfeits already added up to enough points to give Wetumpka the win.
Holtville did not back down from the challenge and still showed up ready to wrestle Thursday against the one of the best teams in Class 6A. Wetumpka ran away with the match, winning 72-12, but Holtville coach Phillip Smart said it provided a big opportunity for his team.
“It’s good to wrestle against a better team,” Smart said. “Our guys just needed to get some more mat time to build some experience. You have to take a beating to know how to give a beating.”
Garrison Beatty got things started against Wetumpka’s Chad Strickland at 106 pounds. Beatty got the first takedown but was eventually pinned in the second period, suffering just his second loss of the season.
Wetumpka kept things rolling with Mason Dickey earning a pin of Holtville’s Thomas Helus in the first period at 126. T.J. Anthony earned six more points for Wetumpka at 145 by pinning Holtville’s J.J. Jackson just before the final buzzer of the first period.
“We really just have to get more mat time,” Smart said. “We’re a young team and you get better by wrestling better people.”
Wetumpka improved to 13-0 in dual matches as they also got pins from Trent Blankenship (152 pounds), James Decoff (170) and Cameron Bowman (160). Wetumpka coach Anthony Byrd said every match will provide valuable experience and his wrestlers had to stay focused Thursday night.
“You just have to keep the goals for the season in mind,” Byrd said. “You’re taking every match one at a time and have to know we have goals to reach in every match. You have to get better every day and if you can pin him, pin him.”
Although the two teams are on different levels right now, Holtville wrestlers had the same goal entering the match.
“It’s about trying to stay in a good stance and work on the things we do in practice,” Smart said. “It’s no magic — just do what we do in practice.”
Smart said he continues to see improvement from his squad with every passing match and it helps when the Bulldogs face tough competition. Holtville has already faced Elmore County, Saint James and Wetumpka and it will return to the latter this weekend for the 2019 Indians Invitational.
“We’ve got a young team but we’re working really hard,” Smart said. “We try to stay positive and keep our heads up. We’re trying to build a foundation here.”