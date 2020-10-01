After seeing its best six-game start in nearly three decades, Holtville wants to make sure to keep some momentum rolling into the back half of the season. However, with a big region matchup against No. 4 Clay Central looming next week, the Bulldogs are welcoming this year’s bye week to use as an extra week of preparation.
“We’ll definitely take it,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “It’s an added bonus…It just fell at a good point in a season. With this falling in Week 6, it gives us a chance to take some time and refocus. It all just entails when that bye week falls on if you take it or not.”
This is the first time Holtville will have a mid-season bye week since Franklin took over the program in 2017. There will be some challenges to that without the players and coaching staff having experience with the process but Franklin said they have a plan this week to balance the workload while also taking advantage of the extra week.
“We’re still going to be on the field but we’ll cut it down some,” Franklin said. “We’ll introduce some of the little stuff to Clay Central. We’re looking at their tendencies and what they like to do.”
Holtville (5-1) will have a practice week that closely mirrors that of a normal game week which will include a walkthrough Thursday. While there will be some time used to prepare for the Volunteers, the Bulldogs are also hoping to spend some time correcting their own mistakes from the first six games.
“The great thing about the bye week is you can now focus on yourself more than the opponent,” Franklin said. “We can focus on working on some fundamental things and focus on getting some folks healthy. We want to get our legs back under us.”
Franklin said the Bulldogs have been lucky enough not to have any big injuries so far this season but the bye week will still help with keeping everyone fresh.
One of the biggest issues Holtville hopes to take a big stride in this week is its passing attack on offense. The Bulldogs saw more efficiency through the air in the victory over Marbury but they are still hoping for more with some tougher competition awaiting on the schedule.
“I want us to be efficient in everything we do and the passing game is part of it,” Franklin said. “We have not been where I think we should be in throwing the football. We have to continue to improve that.”
When Holtville returns to play, the Clay Central game will mark the start of a three-game stretch to end play in Class 5A Region 4. The Bulldogs likely just need one more region win to clinch a postseason spot while two victories could secure a home playoff game.