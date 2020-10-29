Friday turned out to be a landmark night for the Holtville football program as the Bulldogs secured the right to host the first round of the postseason for the first time since 1986. Holtville will have to wait a week before that game gets played and there is no looking ahead as the team still wants to see out the final week as it travels to Reeltown, searching for its best regular season finish since 1993.
“You want to finish strong,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “That’s part of coaching up your team. You don’t want to let them lapse on the expectations we have for them… Our focus all year has been one game at a time. We can’t overlook Reeltown. We’re talking about a team that is one year out from playing in a state championship game.”
Reeltown (4-5) lost its final two regions games, each by a single point, to miss out on the postseason for the first time since 2007. The Rebels still pose plenty of threats on the field and the Bulldogs know it is going to take a strong effort to come away with a road win.
“They’re still a hard-nosed, physical football team,” Franklin said. “You can’t just look at them not making the playoffs. They are just three or four plays away from being that two seed. They are still very good and well coached and we know that.”
Holtville (7-2) already has its first-round opponent scheduled as UMS-Wright is set to visit Boykin-Chapman Field next week and Franklin believes this week’s matchup with Reeltown can help the Bulldogs prepare for that playoff matchup.
“They’ll get in a lot of run-heavy sets that UMS will get in,” Franklin said. “That will help us focus in on our keys. They’re not as traditional as they used to be but they still get in the I or wishbone. You don’t see that every week so I think that will help us.”
Reeltown’s run-heavy offense may not be as lethal as it was in past year but the Rebels still have a variety of weapons at their disposal. Scooter Brooks was the team’s top rusher for the first few weeks but has been limited due to an injury and back Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley and Johnny Brown have picked up the slack in the meantime.
“There is no better way (to prepare),” Franklin said. “We’re going to see a lot of talented backs this week and they have a couple of different guys that tote the football. They will have a couple of different looks.”
This week will mark Holtville’s first away game since its trip to Talladega more than a month ago. With possible road trips in the future during a playoff run, Franklin believes this week’s game can help them stay on top of the guidelines that come along with traveling and get used to a tough atmosphere.
“It’s a good time for us to get on the road again and go play a quality football team,” Franklin said. “None of the regulations have let up so all of the setup is still the same and that’s something we have to revisit. We have to make sure everyone is still aware of what’s going on and doing the right things. That’s tough place to go play and tough place to win a game.”
PREDICTION: Holtville 35, Reeltown 21