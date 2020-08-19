Coach: Jason Franklin, fourth season, 15-17 overall
Last year: 6-5, 3-3 in 4A Region 4; lost in first round to American Christian
Class Distribution: 17 seniors, 11 juniors, 19 sophomores, 17 freshmen
Stadium Name: Boykin Field
Stadium Location: 10425 Holtville Rd, Holtville, AL 36022
The last three times Holtville has recorded at least six wins in consecutive seasons, the program found itself making a jump to the next classification the next year. That trend continued this year as coach Jason Franklin led the Bulldogs back to the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2005 but they will now have to take their game up a notch to compete in the program’s first every season in Class 5A.
“I feel like we’re prepared to be there,” Franklin said. “Now, we have to go out and execute and play to our potential. We just have to keep improving every day. I still think we have a way to go but we have improved a lot from the first day of practice.”
Last year, the Bulldogs had some outside expectations, getting some votes in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason rankings. With the move to a crowded 5A, Holtville is once again off the radar but Franklin said that may be a good thing for this group.
“Preseason hype is just that because no one has played anybody else,” Franklin said. “You can’t put much into that. That was an outside distraction especially for a team that hadn’t been there in a long time. Now that’s not there and we can just go out and play.”
While there may not be much hype outside the program, the expectations within the team are just as high. The Bulldogs have 17 total returning starters including several statistical leaders on both sides of the ball to help them achieve that goal.
“Game experience is irreplaceable,” Franklin said. “That’s a big selling point but we also don’t want the returning guys to get complacent. We’ve got some guys behind them that can really push them all over the field and that’s the biggest thing right now. Keep pushing and then we’re going to put the best 11 on the field.”
Leading the way on offense is third-year quarterback Braxton Buck. After splitting snaps the last two seasons with Drake Baker, Bucks will finally be in a full-time role and he has plenty of game experience to rely on, racking up 2,271 yards and 33 touchdowns through the air in his career.
Buck will have a couple of new faces lining up beside him this year with Coplin Gilliand and Braxton Potts set to take some carries in a reserve role. Drew Pickett will be moving up from his backup role to be the full-time starter as just a sophomore and the Bulldogs are excited to see what he can offer in year two.
“With Drew not playing any defense, he should stay fresh enough to carry a bulk of the load,” Franklin said. “He’s an all-purpose back and when you have a guy like that, you don’t want to take him off the field.”
After averaging 21.3 yards per reception last year, Garrett Ingram is expected to lead the receiving core which Franklin said is the deepest that position has been since he moved to Holtville. John Williamson, Ethan Headley and Noah Yarroch all recorded at least two receptions last season while senior Brady White is expected to make an impact in his first season with the team.
The Bulldogs have all five of their starting offensive linemen returning with all-state center Lane Batyski leading the way. Taylor Alston and Lane Talley will fill up the left side at tackle and guard, respectively, while Dalton Reese returns at right tackle and Malachi Shaw will be in his third year starting at right guard.
Holtville’s defense will look to bounce back after allowing 25.3 points per game last season, a number which was significantly raised by giving up at least 34 points in the team’s five losses. Much of that was due to the Bulldogs being susceptible to the big play and Franklin said limiting those plays is a big key to this year’s success.
“You want your defense to be pitching shutouts every week,” Franklin said. “They have to be sound fundamentally and be aggressive with pursuing the football. I think that comes with maturity on defense. You have to understand down and distance and you have to get off the field on third down.”
Mikey Forney will be back at middle linebacker after leading the team in tackles the last two seasons. He will be joined by returning starters Coplin Gilliand and Tanner Potts at the outside linebacker spots.
The front seven will be filled out by more familiar faces including defensive tackle Jacob Nichols and defensive end Cooper Mann.
“You look at Jacob returning and he is a true tone setter up front for us,” Franklin said. “He can be that guy. Mann has experience and he may not be very vocal but he can really lead by his actions.”
The line is expected to be filled out by Sheldon Reynolds at tackle and Key Webb at the other defensive end.
The secondary will also be led by a pair of starters as Brady Webster and Garrett Ingram return a the two safety spots after combining for 56 tackles, four pass deflections and three interceptions last season. Cade Law, Ethan Headley and Shawn Brackett will make up the top of the rotation at cornerback.
Drake Riordan is back to take on the kicking duties after making 27 of 29 extra point attempts and his sole field goal attempt last season.