The Holtville and Elmore County baseball rivalry is always intense, but the intensity is heightened this weekend.
Elmore County and Holtville will meet in the second round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs at Smart-Collier Field. Holtville will host all three games in the series. Game 1 is 5 p.m. Friday with Game 2 to follow. Game 3, if needed, is scheduled for noon Saturday
The two teams are plenty familiar with each other as they’ve already played twice this season and have been area opponents in recent years. The rivalry reached new heights already last year when Holtville swept Elmore County in the regular season to keep the Panthers out of the playoffs.
This season, however, both teams won their area championships, have 20 or more wins and hosted the first round of the playoffs.
“Anytime you can face a rival in the playoffs, it’s just going to magnify the situation,” Holtville coach Scott Tubbs said. “I’m expecting a wild, semi-finals or championship-like atmosphere because it’s such a big game. They’re playing well and there’s a lot of excitement around their program and our guys are playing well. It should be a pretty great series.”
Unlike some playoff series against teams from across the state, there are no secrets when it comes to this playoff matchup.
In the two matchups against each other this season, Holtville has thrown both Tanner Potts and Drey Barrett, its Game 2 and Game 3 starters. Elmore County has thrown Brandon White and Cooper Rogers, likely its Game 2 and Game 3 starters. The two teams have seen each other five times over the last two seasons and know every in-and-out about each other’s teams.
That means, according to both Tubbs and ECHS coach Michael Byrd, it all comes down to execution.
“It’s going to be a fun, competitive series,” Byrd said. “Our guys know them really well and they know us really well. There’s a lot of familiarity. We just have to go have fun and play. This series is just going to be about who executes the best. There’s no secrets and no advanced scouting. We have all the information on each other that we need.”
This series hasn’t been one-sided in recent history.
In the last three seasons, Holtville and Elmore County have met eight total times. Holtville leads 5-3 in that span and there aren’t many blowout games.
Four of the eight matchups have been decided by one run, and only three have been by more than three runs.
Last season, Holtville swept Elmore County and won two games by one run. One of them even went to nine innings. This year, it’s been Elmore County on the winning side of the box score.
The Panthers beat Holtville, 13-8, on March 4 and then won, 8-2, on April 14.
That doesn’t change anything for either team, but it does let the Panthers know they actually can win.
“It does ease our kid’s minds because they know we can beat them, and now we just have to show up and play like we’re capable of playing like and we’ll be fine,” Byrd said.
Hueytown at Stanhope Elmore
The Stanhope Elmore baseball team keeps on rolling, but the Mustangs face a tough task this week in Hueytown ace John Michael Pickens. Pickens is a left-handed pitcher who is committed to Shelton State. He will sit in the high 80s with his fastball and can cause problems for hitters on either side of the plate.
Stanhope Elmore will counter with their own left-handed ace, Jacksonville State signee Colin Woodham, who is coming off a complete-game one-hit shutout where he struck out nine batters in the first round against Chilton County.
The Mustangs enter the second round with a 25-5 overall record and have won eight straight games and 14 of their last 15.
Hueytown enters the series with a 27-10 overall record. The two teams have faced once already this season early in the year.
Stanhope Elmore beat Hueytown, 9-4, in the opening weekend of the year. In that game, the younger Woodham brother, Tyler, pitched four innings and allowed no earned runs.
Game 1 is 4:30 p.m. Friday Furlow Field with Game 2 to follow. If needed, Game 3 is 1 p.m. Saturday.