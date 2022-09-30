Behind another multi-score game by senior Shawn Brackett and a number of clutch defensive stops, Holtville found its way back into the win column with a 49-16 victory over Jemison.
“We played a pretty complete ball game tonight,” said head coach Jason Franklin. “We finally got back to playing real hard, real physical and real tough. We forced turnovers and did not turn the ball over. We got after it.”
Things started great for the home team as the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard early after a Brackett touchdown rush, his 11th of the year.
“I think we set the tone early,” Franklin said. “We got back to some basics and we said we were going to run the football and see if they could stop it.”
Defensively in the first quarter, senior Connor Hackett crushed a runner in the backfield to force a punt on fourth down. He then slipped his defender and hit the punter on the next play, forcing a fumble that the Bulldogs recovered.
Brackett followed up the turnover with his second score of the night.
On the very next drive, the Bulldogs defense got the work again, forcing yet another turnover on fourth down.
Jemison’s punter was backed up near his own end zone, and after he tried to corral a high snap, a host of Bulldogs came toppling down and forced a safety.
Up 15-0, Holtville did not take its foot off the brakes as quarterback Keiland Baker called his own number on the ensuing drive and rushed in for six.
Baker threw a touchdown too in the first half to put the Bulldogs up 29-0 as time winded down.
Jemison put together a solid drive to end the half, capped off by a touchdown and two-point conversion. Still, Holtville had the lead and felt more than comfortable heading into halftime.
“You always worry about a let down on a big night like Homecoming,” Franklin said. “But our guys competed real well and played hard and that was a big thing for us not to worry about tonight.”
The second half for the Bulldogs was much slower, but still resulted in a solid scoring output.
In the third quarter, Baker threw another touchdown pass and the defense stuffed yet another punt.
With time winding down in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs defense wreaked havoc on a run play and senior DJ Harper knocked the ball loose in the backfield, which his defense picked up and scored.
Holtville’s 29-point first half was the Bulldogs’ highest scoring total in four weeks. Holtville’s final scoring total was its second highest all season, and second largest margin of victory.
Holtville (3-3, 2-1) now has a legitimate shot to make a run for the playoffs. The next test for the Bulldogs is an away regional game at Marbury.