Holtville’s doubleheader of baseball Saturday afternoon couldn’t have started worse.
Against Benjamin Russell, the Bulldogs immediately gave up seven runs. They did so on three errors, which allowed the Wildcats to score four freebies.
But instead of letting that inning break them, the Bulldogs fought back. Although it didn’t result in a win — Holtville still finished with a 7-6 defeat — it showed a lot of fight from the Bulldogs as they chipped away at the deficit throughout the game.
“It says a lot about the fact that we didn’t quit the entire game,” Holtville coach Torey Baird said. “Tanner (Potts) was our starter in the first game and he did a great job on the mound but when you spot a good team seven runs, they’re going to take advantage and that’s what they did. We finally settled into it, but you can’t have that one inning where you’re giving crooked numbers to good team. Hopefully we learned from it but I’m very proud of the way we fought.”
The defeat was the first for the Bulldogs, who immediately had to turn around and play Dadeville in Game 2.
For whatever reason, that was one of the sloppiest games of baseball on both sides despite it being between two teams who have high playoff hopes for the season. The squads combined for 19 walks, seven hit batters and 10 errors. They also combined for 24 runs on just 16 hits and only 17 earned runs between them.
“When you have a sloppy game like that, you have to do the little things right,” Baird said. “The biggest thing is walks. That’s something you can control. We hit more (batters) than anybody I’ve ever seen. Little things like that in a sloppy game are big because when it’s ball, ball, ball and you’re a fielder, you’re going to start to go to sleep. But it comes down to throw strikes, make the plays.”
Dadeville’s Cameron Tidwell smacked a grand slam in the second inning that gave the Tigers an early lead but Holtville stormed back with a huge eight-run inning, highlighted by Mikey Forney’s second home run of the day. With that, the Bulldogs had a 9-5 through four innings but the bizarre nature of the game continued.
Unsurprisingly with the way the game unfolded, the Tigers somehow scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh — all with two outs — to tie the game 11-11 and force extra innings.
“There was a little chirping going back and forth and it’s very important we don’t get caught up in that,” Baird said. “Dadeville and Holtville is an old rivalry that goes back for years, even before I was here, and I hope we learn from that and we don’t have to go to extra innings when we have a three-run lead with two outs.”
Once again though, Holtville showed that fight, scoring two runs in the top of the eighth and holding Dadeville off for the narrow victory.
“One thing about this team is there’s not any quit in them,” Baird said. “They work too hard and they understand what’s at stake. The thing I’m proud of is they never stop.”
Holtville (5-1) has had a strong start to the season and Baird said his biggest focus moving forward is to continue to keep that strong mentality and take it a step further.
“What we have to do is get better at the little things I mentioned before,” he said. “We had to use a lot of guys (Saturday). A doubleheader is a long day; it’s a lot of baseball and it drags sometimes. So what we have to focus on is eliminating small mistakes and mental errors and also having quality at-bats.”