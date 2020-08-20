When Holtville learned its season-opening trip to Goshen had to be canceled, the Bulldogs were left wondering if they would have to wait another week before getting on the field to compete against another team. However, Holtville was able to get a scrimmage on the schedule and it gets to stay at home as it hosts Southside Selma on Thursday night.
“I want to see them get on the field and have the opportunity to compete,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “With the extra week of practice, at this point, you’re ready to get going and see what you have to work with. If you don’t play this week, you’re talking about 20 days of practice against yourself. It’s time to see what you can do against somebody else.”
Holtville is going to start the season with a 1-0 record due to the Goshen forfeit but that’s not going to stop the Bulldogs from going out with goals of competing at their highest level.
“Any time you get to flip the lights on and compete against someone in a different color jersey, it’s exciting,” Franklin said. “If the scoreboard is kicked on, you want to win. It’s time to put up or shut up and go out to play ball.”
Even though there may be no official win on the line Thursday, Franklin believes the Bulldogs will be getting a strong challenge from Southside Selma. The Panthers saw a five-win improvement last season and it appears another step forward is in the plans for this year.
“They are very athletic,” Franklin said. “I think it will get us ready for the region we are in. We can see how we match up. You’re going to play against some high quality, athletic kids.”
Holtville is focused on working on itself, which is a silver lining to only playing a scrimmage this week instead of an official game. Franklin said he’s hoping to get as many players on the field as possible to get everyone some experience but he will still be focused on making sure his starters get plenty of time to prepare for the season.
“We really haven’t determined that yet but we’ll play a lot of guys,” Franklin said. “We want to get them plenty of experience. We still want to put the best out there to give us a chance to compete. We don’t know how many weeks we’re going to get so we have to treat each week that this will be our last one.”
Franklin said game-week preparation for a jamboree is no different from that of a regular season game. The Bulldogs hope to get into their playbook and see how well they can execute what they have been practicing over the last three weeks.
“You have to go out and work on your base stuff and what you’re going to run,” Franklin said. “If that’s your base stuff, that should be what you’re good at. You want to add some wrinkles but we’re not going to hide stuff or hold anything back. There’s going to be more to install as we go. Run what you’ve installed and execute it at a high level.”