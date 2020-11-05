There is no doubt it is an exciting time to be a fan of Holtville’s football program as streaks are being broken left and right while new standards are being set for the Bulldogs. The latest mark is Holtville securing the right to host the first round of the postseason for the first time since 1986 and its first home playoff game at all since 1993.
“You cherish being at home,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “It’s a blessing we get to be at home and not have to get on buses to travel three hours to Mobile. We get to stay in our routine so those distractions won’t be there for us.”
The win over Sylacauga in the region finale got the job done for the Bulldogs and the big prize for finishing second in the region is having to play against a UMS-Wright team that has won 15 consecutive playoff games, a streak spanning over three straight state titles in Class 4A.
“You don’t get misled by them being the 3 seed and think you’ll win just by showing up,” Franklin said. “We have to still be fundamentally sound in what we do. When you get to this point, you have to have a lot better focus from top to bottom. You’re always striving to get a little bit better than the week before.”
UMS-Wright (6-4) had its worst regular season record since 2011, a year it still made an appearance in the state semifinals, and is hitting the road in the first round for the first time since 2010. That year also marks the program’s only first round defeat during the 21 years with Terry Curtis as the head coach.
However, Holtville is not worried about breaking any records for other schools or keeping up with their successes of the past. The Bulldogs are trying to win their first playoff game in more than two decades and Franklin believes this team can get it done.
“We have to make the name for ourselves,” Franklin said. “You have to go out and write your own story. We can’t get caught up in the past.”
Holtville (7-3) is coming off a defeat to Reeltown as the Bulldogs were shut out for the first time this season. However, a silver lining in the defeat is seeing a team expose any flaws before the playoffs begin rather than when it matters most.
“We were working on our aerial attack on offense and we did some things a little differently,” Franklin said. “But overall, we just didn’t play really well and our focus wasn’t there in the manner it should have been. It was good for us though; It helped us evaluate ourselves and now we get to go back and fix it for this week.”
Franklin expected the game against Reeltown to prepare Holtville for UMS-Wright because of some of the similar offensive schemes the two opposing teams run, specifically in the running game. While Holtville did a good job of limiting the Rebels’ rushing attack for most of the night last week, UMS-Wright will provide different challenges of its own.
Running back Cole Blaylock has led the way for UMS-Wright so far this season and has averaged 145 total yards and two touchdowns per game in the last three weeks. However, there have been plenty of other players do damage this season, including dual-threat quarterback Trey Singleton and top receiver Colby Stafford.
“They do a good job of using multiple formations and spreading the ball around,” Franklin said. “You have to be assignment based and know where we’re supposed to be at all times. If we can do that, it makes it tougher on the offense.”
UMS-Wright’s biggest weapon for most of the season was Tennessee commit and three-star safety Edwin White who was responsible for 15 takeaways over the last two seasons. However, White opted out of the rest of the season last week, leaving UMS-Wright without its biggest defensive playmaker.
While the biggest threat may be gone, Holtville will still have to keep an eye out for a handful of other players on that side of the ball who have a knack for forcing turnovers. UMS-Wright has six different players with at least one interception and the defense has recovered nine fumbles already. In the team’s six victories, UMS-Wright has won the turnover battle in each game.
“That’s always the focus,” Franklin said. “The team with least amount of turnovers and least amount of penalties will have a really good chance of winning the ballgame.”
PREDICTION: Holtville 20, UMS-Wright 17