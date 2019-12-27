After the final fishing tournament of the Three River Throwdown on Lake Martin last weekend, Holtville and Wetumpka both found themselves near the top of the standings. Holtville earned second place with 4,686 points, which included a team win on Lake Jordan, while Wetumpka finished in third with 4,666 points.
Holtville competed in four of the five tournaments and it got a jump on the competition when it finished with the top three boats on Jordan.
Daniel Sommers and Cade Law led the way as they totaled 17.32 pounds on Jordan, which was the highest total of any boat all season. The duo also recorded a second-place and a third-place finish in tournaments on Martin.
Dylan Bearden and Gavin Koch had the highest finish for any other Holtville boat, taking home home third place from Eufaula. The pair also had two other top-five finishes.
Wetumpka used consistency as a team to climb in the standings, finishing in the top three at three of its four tournaments. The team’s best day came in the season finale on Martin when Wetumpka placed three boats in the top 15.
Matthew Pate and Jackson Pate had the highest individual finish of the season for Wetumpka as they reeled in 9.2 to finish fourth on Lake Martin. Jackson Pate took home the Big Fish award for his catch weighing in at 3.58.
Wetumpka’s Dalton Wessel also took home a Big Fish. his lone catch on Eufaula weighed in at 3.61, the biggest catch of the season for Wetumpka.