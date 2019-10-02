After last week’s emotional win at Macon-East, Edgewood is ready for a quick break to reset as the Wildcats prepare for the final stretch of region play and the postseason. While some teams think it is easier to carry momentum with a quick turnaround, Edgewood coach Darryl Free said the bye week allows the Wildcats to enjoy the victory a little bit longer while coming back down to earth before getting on the field.
“I feel like that game was big for us with or without the bye week,” Free said. “I think the bye week will allow us to get rid of some of that emotion and refocus on what we need to focus on. We still have some areas we need to get better in.”
Despite coming off of a victory in a top-five matchup, the Wildcats are still looking for ways to improve. Edgewood is currently 6-0 and continues to climb in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings but the team has its sights on higher goals.
“There’s always some things we want to fix,” Free said. “We had a lot of missed tackles that we want to clean up. We scored 70 points but we had four turnovers and we have to clean those up. I think there are always going to be things to work on.”
While getting a mental reset is one of the top priorities during the bye week, the Wildcats will also welcome the opportunity for extra time to nurse any existing injuries. Edgewood is not dealing with many major injuries but it does hope this extra week will allow leading running back Mitchell Boyd to heal before the next game.
Free also said the Wildcats want to reset at practice to make sure the players are still up to the task when it comes to the little things.
“We want to go back to those fundamentals,” Free said. “Once you get into the season, you kind of can get a little exotic with the things you’re doing so at this point, we want to set the gears back to neutral. We have to get good at those fundamentals to make sure we can be successful in the second half of the season.”
Edgewood will hit the road for another likely top-five matchup next week when the Wildcats travel to face No. 2 Wilcox (5-0). The bye week could be used for extra preparation against Wilcox but Free said he wants his players to be focused on improving themselves before moving on to implementing a new game plan.
“I think the coaching staff will look at them but I’m not sure the team will see them too much this week,” Free said. “We’ll do some things to help them prepare but we’re going to keep it business as normal when it comes to game week next week so we don’t try to over emphasize one game over another.”
After the Wilcox game, the Wildcats will finish off their region play as they look to clinch a home playoff game and more with games against Lakeside and Autauga.
“I think this bye week has come at a perfect time,” Free said. “We have some very important games coming up, especially with Lakeside. We have Wilcox first but Lakeside is that pivot game in our region so we need to get healthy and allow us to get back to fundamentals before getting into another week of game prep.”