For the first time, two Stanhope Elmore football players will don a captain “C” on their jerseys this season.
Senior quarterback Jacob Bryant and senior defensive back Dashaun Caffee have been named the team’s captains for the 2023 season. The decision was based on an offseason points competition that included academics, weight room effort and progression, community service projects, attempting the ACT test and competition days.
“The returning starters who accrued the most points in that competition were awarded the captain’s Cs,” Stanhope Elmore coach Hunter Adams said. “Jacob Bryant and Dashaun Caffee were those two guys for us. We wanted to establish this reward system to establish the value and importance of our working culture year-round.”
Bryant and Caffee showed why they deserved the “C” off the field, and now they’re proving it on the field. The two seniors are the leaders of the offense and defense and that is showing as Stanhope Elmore is off to a 1-1 start this season.
Bryant, who is in his third season starting at quarterback, is 15 of 24 passing for 219 yards with one touchdown pass and one rushing touchdown. Caffee, who is also a multi-year starter, is commanding the defense at both safety and cornerback while also playing some receiver.
While both players are the two wearing the captain Cs, they were actually not the winners of the offseason points competition.
The winner of the competition was actually junior kicker Colby Beyer, but Beyer is not a returning starter so he was ineligible for the C. Instead, Adams and the team presented him with a new Riddell Axiom helmet for his accomplishments.
Bryant, Caffee and Beyer will lead the Mustangs into area play this week as Stanhope Elmore hits the road to face Russell County on Friday at 7 p.m. The Mustangs are looking to begin AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 play with a win.