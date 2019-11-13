Wetumpka program took 14 athletes to compete in Saturday’s AHSAA Cross County State Championship at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Moulton. Cameron Mann helped the boys to finish 16th while Haley Bethea led the way on the girls side.
Mann finished 37th among 231 athletes in the Class 6A boys race with a time of 17:37.09. Brennan Worrell fell just short of a personal best but crossed the finish line at 18:07.85 to secure 67th.
Jack Walden, Logan Wieghall and Jonathan Lattman finished within 40 seconds of each other to take the final three point-earning spots for Wetumpka. The Indians averaged 18:39.15.
Wetumpka’s girls did not qualify as a team but it was still represented by four individuals. Bethea finished 76th out of 207 competitors with a time of 22:07.94 while Kayley Key just missed out on the top 100 by running in 23:09.18. Ella Watson and Elsa Stubbs finished within seven seconds of each other to seize the 143rd and 148th spots, respectively.
Stanhope Elmore’s Joanie Patton was the lone Mustang, placing 119th with a time of 23:19.54.
The Holtville girls team qualified for the state meet for the first time in program history and the Bulldogs took 15th overall in Class 4A. Bella Rhodes led the way by clocking in at 23:00.24 to take 63rd out of 154 athletes.
Hope Staton finished just outside of the top 100 for Holtville, setting a new personal record with a time of 24:39.98. Summer Hutcheson, Caroline Williamson and Ellie Nixon wrapped up the team points for the Bulldogs.
Tallassee’s Woodrow Dean set a new personal record at the 5A boys meet, crossing the line in 15:51.85 for second place. He was less than two seconds behind Scottsboro’s Cooper Atkins.
Dean led the Tallassee boys team to a 13th-place team finish in 5A. Caleb Mason was the only other Tiger runner to finish in the top 100 as he ran the race in 18:39.16 to grab 68th. Brady Mason, Grant McCraney and Jacob Patterson rounded out the runners earning points for the Tigers in the team standings.