The Wetumpka softball team had big expectations entering the 2023 season, and head coach Daryl Otwell gave the responsibility of leading the Indians to his lone senior.
Ashlynn Campbell, a Purdue University signee, leadoff hitter, and starting shortstop for the Indians, was given the role of being the team’s leader. And she went above and beyond in her leadership role.
Behind her level of play on the field and her leadership skills off the field, Wetumpka claimed the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship on Friday night in Campbell’s last season. The Indians finished the year with a state-best 54 wins and outscored opponents 487-87 in a dominant year.
In the state tournament, Wetumpka went 4-0 while winning three games by one run, fighting a weather delay that pushed games back a day, and walking off two games.
“We had some really big expectations at the beginning of our season,” Campbell said. “We really just pushed through and worked through all the adversity we had this season. We had a really good year and came out on top.”
Campbell has been the team’s leader on the field all season, and she has excelled in that position.
The senior slap hitter had a stellar campaign as she finished the year with a .534 batting average, a .601 on base percentage, 102 hits, 11 extra base hits, 48 RBIs, 90 runs, 78 stolen bases, and only five strikeouts in 191 at bats.
Her runs ranked second best in the country and first in Alabama, while her stolen base numbers ranked third in the country and first in Alabama. She had nearly 20 more hits than the next closest hitter and 15 more runs than the next closest base runner.
While her senior campaign was impressive already, her career numbers at Wetumpka are second to none. In her four year varsity career, Campbell recorded a .523 batting average, 296 hits, 52 extra base hits, 245 runs scored, and 202 stolen bases.
“I couldn’t be more proud for her,” Otwell said. “You get kids who do everything the right way. For her to stick it out and be the only senior and take this young group and just lead means so much. She led us this year. She kept leading and it’s a huge thing for her to leave Wetumpka with a state championship.”
When the stage got to its biggest, Campbell continued to shine in the state tournament. In four games, she recorded five hits, five stolen bases, four runs, and walked three times.
She scored nearly 25% of her team’s total runs during the tournament and was named to the 6A All-Tournament team for her efforts.
In the game against Hazel Green in the winner’s bracket, Campbell scored the first run of the game and then scored the game-winning run in the next inning. In the winners bracket finale against Spanish Fort, she scored two runs and with the game on the line in extra innings, was intentionally walked so she wouldn’t have a chance to win the game.
Instead, teammate Mya Holt went on to hit the walk off single before pitching a complete game in the championship win over Athens.
“I’m so excited that we were able to do that for her,” Holt said. “I’m glad she got to experience playing here and winning the championship. She’s going out with a bang.”
Campbell had never played in the state tournament during her varsity career. Wetumpka’s last trip to the state tournament was 2015, when they also won the title.
And while the Indians dominated the state tournament field this season, they were one loss away from not even making the tournament.
In the opening game of the regional tournament in Gulf Shores two weeks ago, Wetumpka lost its opening game to Baldwin County, 3-0. In the loss, Campbell was the only Indian to record a hit and the only Indian that didn’t strike out.
Campbell and her teammates knew that game was not indicative of their skill level, and they showed that through the rest of the tournament. The Indians went on to win four straight games, outscoring opponents 34-4 to punch their ticket to Oxford.
In those four games, Campbell recorded eight hits, four RBIs, and scored four times.
“After that loss, I think everybody realized what we could actually do and the position we were in and stepped up,” Campbell said. “We were good enough to win state and everyone realized that.”