The Wetumpka football team finished on the wrong side of a region football loss on Friday night.
Visiting Montgomery Carver beat Wetumpka, 33-13, in an AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 matchup. With the loss, the Indians fell to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in region play.
The Wolverines of Carver improved to 6-1 and 4-0 in region play, tied for first with Pike Road.
Carver’s defense, which features two of the top players in the class of 2023 in it, suffocated Wetumpka’s offense for much of the game. The Indians were forced to punt on eight of their first nine possessions, with the only non-punt being a turnover on downs.
“Credit to them, first of all,” Wetumpka coach Bear Woods said. “They’re playing good. They were coached well and ready to go. For our end, it’s an execution thing. It’s going to be that every week. We have the iPads on the sideline. We can see what’s going on and see us not executing.”
While Wetumpka’s offense couldn’t drive down the field, Carver’s offense was able to score touchdowns on three of its first four drives.
Quarterback Christian Johnson was able to connect with receiver MarQuan Jamerson for back-to-back touchdown catches, one from 12 yards and one from 8 yards, as Carver jumped out to a 14-0 lead.
Transfer running back Antonio Trone, who starred at Stanhope Elmore last year, put the Wolverines up 20-0 before the half with a 21-yard touchdown run.
Jamerson caught his third touchdown of the night to start the third quarter on a 35-yard pass, and Channing Cargill scored shortly after to put Carver up, 33-0, at the end of the third quarter.
“They were doing a lot of man-to-man, and when I see that, it’s like money,” Jamerson said of his three touchdown night.
Wetumpka’s offense was finally able to get going in the fourth quarter, and the Indians cashed in on a 14-yard touchdown run by Mike Dillard to put the Indians on the board.
Not even 40 seconds later, Tristan Bennett recorded an interception and returned it for a touchdown to cut the lead to 33-13, but Carver then ran the clock out on its next drive.
Wetumpka has its bye week next week before getting back into region play on Oct. 21 at home against Sidney Lanier. The game will feature playoff seeding implications.
“The worst thing you can ever have after a loss is doggone bye week,” Woods said. “For us, we didn’t execute tonight in the manner we needed to to be competitive. But what we were able to do is play a playoff team. So that was an opportunity for us to get better and work what we need to work on.”