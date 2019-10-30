There was very little separating Stanhope Elmore and Carver-Montgomery for most of Friday’s super regional match in Montgomery. However, a handful of scoring runs from the Rams turned the momentum and Carver turned that into a three-set volleyball sweep to eliminate the Mustangs.
Stanhope Elmore’s Marissa Stephens got a kill to even the score at 9-9 in the first set but Carver stared pull away from there, scoring 16 of the final 19 points to take the first set. Each of the final two sets included two runs of at least five consecutive points for Carver as the Rams won, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16.
“We seemed to be off Friday and somewhat stunned by Carver,” Stanhope coach Virginia Barber said. “Carver has a great team with a ton of athletes. We played good but timid and you can’t play like that against athletic teams.”
A pair of runs in the second set was the backbreaker for the Mustangs. Stanhope jumped out to a 5-0 lead but Carver quickly erased that with six straight points.
Stanhope battled back to take a 12-8 lead but after a Carver timeout, the Rams scored 12 of the next 14 points to take the wind out of the Mustangs.
“It was very hard to get momentum going for us,” Barber said. “The second set we were up but Carver never let up and came back quick. Our girls just couldn’t get that back.”
Stanhope Elmore’s Alex Green led with five kills while Stephens and Kelbi Johnson each added four more.
The Mustangs were on the back foot for most of the match because of Carver’s strong attack. Rikki McAdams finished with a team-high nine digs while seven other players recorded at least one. Alex Green led the Mustangs with five blocks.
“Carver’s front row was phenomenal,” Barber said. “We haven’t seen hitters across the board like that all year so we were a little taken back.”
Despite playing in just one match, Barber said the experience was crucial, especially with so many players returning next season. The Mustangs had only three current players in last year’s super regional match and the team is hoping this year’s experience can provide a boost for the future.
“Regionals is a different type of experience with so many games going on and how intimidating it can be so to have our girls play in it is so important,” Barber said. “We also bring the JV team to cheer so they can understand the hype of it.”
Stanhope Elmore knew this season would have some speed bumps along the way as the Mustangs dealt with a learning curve for several players who were new to the sport at the beginning of the year. However, Barber said she saw plenty of improvements to build off for the future.
“We started the season with only three varsity players from last year and the rest were new or JV players,” Barber said. “We had to truly learn the basics. We improved a tremendous amount and will only be losing one starter (Harley Bowen).”