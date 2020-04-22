The Edgewood softball team had only one chance to play with new upgrades to its softball field but the Wildcats made sure to make the most of it. In what turned out to be the final home game before the season was shut down, Edgewood defeated Lowndes, 11-3, while showing off a new windscreen along the outfield fences and a new locker room beside the home dugout.
“When we revealed it, the excitement was through the roof,” Edgewood softball coach and athletic director Darryl Free said. “I think that wind screen is setting a new standard in our league. And the facilities help us stand out. We are excited about it moving forward.”
Free said Edgewood knew the windscreen would need to be redone soon but he wanted to go above and beyond for this upgrade.
The new windscreen includes an Edgewood logo in centerfield along with the program’s state championships listed under the scoreboard, including consecutive titles from 2018 and 2019. In foul territory, the screen reads “Legacy, Dedication, Hustle.”
“We wanted to go all out to match the surrounding facilities,” Free said. “We wanted to go as big as we could within reason.Their success was a selling point. They have worked so hard so we felt this was a great opportunity to reward them for that.”
The added locker room allows the softball program to have its own spot to change before and after games and extra space to store equipment. The team got help from parents and others in the community to clear out a storage shed to create the locker room.
“As the athletic director, when I took this job, one of my main focuses was facility improvements,” Free said. “We wanted something that was their own. We knew everything else was very limited space so when the opportunity presented itself, we knew we could get it done.”
The latest upgrades for the softball program adds to a long list of facility upgrades made during Free’s short tenure. Donations from coaches, parents and the community have helped Edgewood add to its athletic facilities with upgrades to the football field house, indoor hitting facilities for softball and baseball, renovations to the school’s gym and many others.
Free said the hope is these upgrades help the Wildcats stand out in the AISA world.
“That’s the world we live in today,” Free said. “Kids and families make decisions about where they want to attend schools partially based on facilities. As long as we keep things feasible, we want to do as many upgrades as we can. We’re going to continue to improve on everything.”