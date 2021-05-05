Wetumpka’s Morgan Causey and Edgewood Academy’s Carson Peevy won the Joe Sewell Memorial Award Tuesday.
Established in 2005, the award recognizes one male senior athlete and one female senior athlete from the Elmore County area who have consistently represented the ideas of Christian leadership.
The overall winners become recipients of the $3,000 John Sewell Memorial Scholarship.
“Wow. That’s incredible,” Peevy said after receiving the award. “I just want to thank the board for choosing me from a group of such deserving candidates. Just thank you for choosing me for such an honor. I just want to thank all my friends, family, school, faculty, every mentor.”
Peevy provided Edgewood Academy football with one of its best weapons at tight end in 2020, taking home honorable mention All-State honors for the 7-4 Wildcats.
His basketball journey this season took a rough turn when he suffered a torn ACL early in the year. Still, he stood by his team and helped however he could from the bench, and took the court for senior night for a few seconds of playing time.
Peevy captained both the football and basketball teams for Edgewood.
Causey is one of Elmore County’s most decorated high school athletes this year. After recording an astonishing 206 kills and 84 blocks for Wetumpka’s volleyball team in the fall, an effort which earned her recognition as The Herald’s Player of the Year, she became the only area athlete to land a state championship in track and field.
She won the girls’ javelin state championship with a throw of 121-01.
Causey was also recognized as the top scholar-athlete in Alabama Class 6A by the Bryant-Jordan foundation and awarded a $6,500 scholarship April 12.
“I just want to thank God first,” Causey said. “Thank you to my parents, thank you to my principal and all my assistant principals. Thank you to everybody who’s been there along the way. Thank you to all my teachers. This is such an honor and a blessing, and I’m just so happy that I could receive this award.”
In addition to the two overall winners, who were awarded a $3,000 scholarship, the Joe Sewell Memorial Award also recognized several category winners for $1,000 scholarships. Those winners were as follows:
Boy's Leadership Award: Richard Matthew Hicks, Holtville High School
Boy's Academic Award: Samuel Brian Barlet, Elmore County High School
Boy's Church, Community, & Character Award: Paxton Lee Price, Holtville High School
Boy's Athletic Award: Benjamin Kyzer Barker, Wetumpka High School
Girl's Leadership Award: Rikki Lee McAdams, Stanhope Elmore High School
Girl's Academic Award: Macy Elizabeth Adams, Edgewood Academy
Girl's Church, Community, & Character Award: Erika Renae Broadway, Holtville High School
Girl's Athletic Award: Alexis Love, Tallassee High School