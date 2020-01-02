There was plenty of competition surrounding the lowest weight class for Wetumpka’s varsity wrestling team entering this season. Chad Strickland was a part of that competition but he started the year with the JV squad at the Vestavia Hills JV Kickoff Classic.
However, it did not take long for Strickland to prove himself and move to varsity. Wetumpka coach Anthony Byrd said he noticed it in the first tournament of the year when the Indians traveled to Mobile where Strickland put together five wins to claim seventh place at 106 pounds.
“He has been really, really impressive this year,” Byrd said. “He has shown he wants to put in the work every chance he can get. He’s pushing himself really hard.”
Byrd may have noticed something before everyone else at that tournament but it did not take long for Strickland to put the rest of the state on notice. He has not been defeated since that trip to the Gulf Coast Clash, winning 28 consecutive matches to up his season record to 33-2.
Strickland kept that rolling over the weekend by winning four matches, all by first-period pins, to earn first place at the 2019 Indians Invitational. While he does not plan on the winning streak ending anytime soon, Strickland said he is not really focused on it and he did not realize how high it had gotten.
“I just focus on who I have ahead of me,” Strickland said. “I don’t want to focus on who I beat in the past because that’s already in the past. I just have to look at what’s ahead.”
If the wins were not impressive enough, Strickland has made it look easy along the way. He finished off the tournament by pinning Ethan Sharkey of Gulf Shores in just 23 seconds, earning his third pin within a minute of the weekend and his eighth of the season.
“I never change how I wrestle,” Strickland said. “I always want to wrestle my style and my match and see how it goes. It feels pretty nice to get it over with like that though.”
That mindset has been working for Strickland so far and he got to show that off on one of the biggest stages in the state for high school wrestling in the regular season. He made easy work of his pool play at the Swede Umbach Invitational before fighting through the knockout round and earning an 8-2 decision victory over Huntsville’s Brock Fields to win. That’s when Strickland knew he could compete with anybody.
“I have raised my expectations,” Strickland said. “I put a lot of work in the offseason and that helped a lot. I think winning Swede Umbach was when I realized I was the real deal and I belong here.”
Strickland said he has gotten plenty of help from his teammates along the way, especially team captains Kyler Adams and Xander McWilliams. Both wrestlers have dominated some of the lower divisions in recent years, including McWilliams claiming a state title at 106 pounds last season.
“They train together a lot,” Byrd said. “Having Xander and Kyler around his weight class and even some good JV guys trying to take that spot really pushes him to get better.”