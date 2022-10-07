The Edgewood Academy football team notched its biggest win of the high school football season on Thursday night.
Edgewood Academy hit the road and beat Macon East Academy, 35-34, in a critical AISA AA Region 1 game. The Wildcats, now 3-4 with a 2-1 record in region play, clinched a playoff spot and will play Hooper next week for a chance to host a playoff game.
Macon East had only lost one game prior to Edgewood and entered the game with a 5-1 record.
“We had a great week of preparation,” head coach Chad Michael said. “Probably the best week of practice we’ve had all year. They were locked in and focused all week long, and that showed with how we played. We’ve struggled being consistent all year, but last night we were very consistent the whole game on both sides of the ball. We were stringing plays together and that’s a testament to being prepared.”
Trailing by one point late in the game, Edgewood put together a touchdown drive to take the lead and the win. Austin Champion ran in the 16-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left on the clock. It was set up by a massive 60-yard connection between Champion and LeMaster on a 3rd-and-20 play.
The Wildcats decided to go for the two-point conversion after Champion, who is the starting kicker, was forced out of the game by the referees. Back-up quarterback Bradley Boone was hurt, so third string quarterback Brock Whitt came in.
Whitt found freshman Thomas Payton for the two-point and Edgewood led, 35-28.
Macon East wasn’t done, however, as they scored on a 53-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass just a few plays later as time expired. After two celebration penalties pushed Macon East back to the 30-yard line, the Knights decided to go for the two-point conversion and failed.
“We were able to get the coverage we wanted with Gabe on that third down, and he beat his man 1-on-1,” Michael said. “That set us up inside the 40, and we had another third down that we wanted to take another shot with Gabe but they covered it well. Austin was then able to break through and scramble for the touchdown.”
Champion’s game-winning touchdown was his fourth touchdown of the night. The star quarterback completed 14 of 24 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown, and he added 11 carries for 23 yards and three touchdowns.
He started the game with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 4-yard touchdown run in the second as Edgewood led, 14-7, at the half.
To start the third quarter, Champion found LeMaster for a 22-yard touchdown pass.
The only touchdown not scored by Champion on the night was a 30-yard touchdown pass from Boone to Brody Whitt that put Edgewood up, 27-21, late in the third quarter.
“He’s playing really good football the last two weeks,” Michael said of Champion. “He’s seeing things really well and managing the game. He knows where he is going pre-snap and is playing great football.”
LeMaster finished the game with five catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, and he added 14 carries for 67 yards. Boone had six catches for 103 yards, and he completed 2 of 2 pass attempts for 53 yards and a touchdown.