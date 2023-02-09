There was no question whether or not Austin Champion was going to leave Thursday’s semifinal game.
Champion, driving to the basket in the second quarter, was fouled from behind and knocked into the bottom of the basketball goal. He was noticeably hurt, but slowly limped back to the free throw line to take his shots.
One of the referees asked if he was able to keep playing and Champion just told him “I’m good.”
But Champion was much better than good after his injury.
Champion scored 29 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead Edgewood Academy past Patrician Academy, 67-53, in the AISA Class AA state semifinals.
The Wildcats, now 22-4, will play Autauga Academy in the AA state championship on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl. The game will be a rematch of the 2019 state championship, which Edgewood won.
“I knew Austin wouldn’t come out of the game,” head coach Darryl Free said. “This is something Austin Champion has been working for his entire athletic career. He told me ‘Coach, we’ll worry about my foot tomorrow.’ To see the gritty performance and tell me he’s not coming out, it was amazing to see.”
Following Champion’s free throws late in the second quarter, Thomas Justiss knocked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put Edgewood up, 36-30, at halftime.
That lead was pushed out to eight points in the third quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers from Champion, but Patrician was able to cut the lead back down to six heading into the final quarter.
That lead was pushed out to 10 points, but Patrician kept fighting. The nail in the coffin was a Champion 3-pointer that put the Wildcats back up by seven points, 57-50, with just over four minutes left.
Edgewood added two more points to take a nine-point lead with 3:48 left in the game, and Edgewood decided to run some time off the clock. The Wildcats ran off two minutes and 14 seconds before Patrician was able to force them to shoot free throws.
Champion made one to put Edgewood up, 60-50, and Patrician didn’t have enough time to amount any kind of comeback.
“It didn’t pan out quite like I thought it would and we got a lot more time off the clock than I thought we would,” Free said of running the clock down late. “I thought they would turn it into a free throw game sooner, and I’m glad they didn’t. But we challenged our guys with taking care of the basketball and taking time off the clock. They said they could do it, and they answered the call.
Champion led the game with 29 points. He scored 14 points before his injury and 15 after. Cooper Hall added 10 points, eight of which came in the first quarter, while Brody Whitt and Justiss each added nine points.