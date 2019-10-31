Thoughts of the 2018 state championship loss started to creep into the minds of Edgewood players and fans as the Wildcats dropped the first two sets of Thursday's title match to Glenwood. However, Edgewood used a dominant third set to regain momentum and came all the way back to defeat the Gators 19-25, 17-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-9.
Edgewood (27-0) defeated Glenwood for the fourth time this season, including the third time in the last 15 days. Katie Roberts ended the match with her fourth block of the day as Edgewood claimed its second state championship in the last three season.
Sydney Brown helped the Wildcats turn things around as she finished with 10 kills and one block. Brown recorded her second kill on the final point of the third set and then notched seven in the fourth set to help the Wildcats come back from an early five-point deficit.
