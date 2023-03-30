A Wetumpka church soccer league has seen its numbers soar to record-breaking heights this spring.
The Mountain View Baptist Church located in Wetumpka started a youth soccer league in 2011 with 57 participants. Now after over a decade of both a fall and spring soccer season, the church is seeing record numbers this spring.
There are 204 kids, anywhere from kindergarten to eighth graders, who are signed up to play this spring. The current high for the fall league is 173 players. The spring season begins on Saturday with every game being played on the soccer fields behind MVBC.
The league is not only for church members. It is a community event where any kid who wants to play is able to join the league. The current players range all the way from Montgomery to Eclectic.
“We’ve seen our numbers rise from 50 and 75 players in each league to almost 200 in the fall and over 200 in our spring season now,” Pastor Tim Thompson said. “The one thing that helps our program is first-of-all, we don’t charge an arm and a leg. The price for a kid to play soccer with us is minimal. Second-of-all, we are very family friendly and that is what draws the most people to us.”
When the soccer program started, it was initially partnered with Upward, a non-profit organization that looks to promote the discovery of Jesus with sports. That partnership lasted from 2011 until 2019 when Thompson dropped Upward and decided to just run the program through the church.
That decision was made for a few reasons, mostly due to the price of playing while partnered with Upward. The price has gone down since leaving the partnership with Upward, and the cost to play in the league is only $55 per athlete now. That covers shirts, socks, trophies, a celebration day at the end of the season and more. The league also offers discounts to families with multiple children.
To make the league even more family friendly, Thompson has set the league up to where families aren’t stressed about having to be at a field five or six days a week.
Each team practices only one hour a week and every game in the league is played on Saturday mornings.
On game days, introductions of the teams begin at 8:45 a.m. and every game is an hour long and begins at 9 a.m.
“For families trying to balance life and everything else, we try to give a child an outlet to play a sport without having to be away from home every night,” Thompson said. “Being family friendly with that aspect has really helped our league.”
There are 24 teams playing this spring season, and they are divided into five age groups.
There are K-4 and K-5, while first and second grade is grouped together, third and fourth grade is grouped together, while the oldest group is fifth through eighth grade.
The amount of kids on each team is dependent on each age group. The younger teams will have six players while the older teams will have 11 or 12.
The league is reliant on volunteers from both the church and parents around the league. Those volunteers help coach, referee and get the fields ready to play.
The teams play on the fields behind the church. There are around nine acres cleared out and made into fields of varying size for the league, while the church has another eight to nine acres that can be cleared and made into more fields if the need arises.
“I do think that we offer smaller children a chance to get adapted into sports quicker,” Thompson said. “You see with baseball and T-ball that kids have to be 5 or 6, but you can start playing soccer here when you’re four. So that’s pretty huge for parents who want to get their kids playing early. Between our 4 and 5 year olds, we have about 60 kids right now.”